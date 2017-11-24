Fullerton, CA — Today, Online Kratom announced an early release of a new Kratom blend, VISHNU, in its product line, the FUSIONS and the FUSIONS PLUS. The Fusions are mixes of different types of Kratom. OnlineKratom is enabling clients with the chance to get a free sample of the product, for all those that order over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

“Offering individuals pre-measured blends spares them the bother of testing things out to find precisely what works for them,” said Online Kratom Director DD. “We are eager to offer the most unique and highest quality Kratom blends to the general public.”

Positive Customer Impact

Many customers have already benefited from theFUSIONS and the FUSIONS PLUS. Dean G, a business blogger type, recently wrote that “the new blend is EXACTLY what I was looking for, theFUSIONS and theFUSIONS PLUS have always been a go to for me, but the VISHNU has been off the hook.”

“Another great blend,” said Mike P, Manager at Online Kratom “We go through weeks of testing to make sure it is just right.”

The FUSIONS and the FUSIONS PLUS Availability

The FUSIONS and the FUSIONS PLUS is a product update driven by customer feedback and is part of Online Kratom’s commitment to deliver the latest product updates by following the 3-step process they utilize in customer engagement. The VISHNU FUSION is available this weekend for free with any order, and official product launch is set for the 15th of December.

Founded in 2011, Online Kratom is the “world wide web” leader in Kratom business and industry leader in Kratom blend recipes. The company offers a wide range of products designed to that mission.

Online Kratom and theFUSIONS and theFUSIONS PLUS are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Online Kratom in the United States.

For more information, press only:

Don Johnson

714-494-9534

don@onlinekratom.com

For more information on theFUSIONS and theFUSIONS PLUS’:

https://www.onlinekratom.com/enhanced-kratom-fusions.html