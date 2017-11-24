Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently broadcasted a report to its online repository. The report titled “Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market for Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies. This report analyzes the market using highly credible historical data pertaining to market’s performance. The information presented in the report are validated using industry-standard analytical techniques.

The readers will come across trajectories of the market in past five years, which enable them to understand the key forces influencing the market’s growth and major events that are likely to guide it the forthcoming years. The global market for ophthalmic surgical technologies is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$1,200 Mn by 2022-end, registering an above-average CAGR of 5.8% upon its 2017 valuation of US$ 973.4 Mn.

Market Dynamics

The reports talks about the key drivers and restraints influencing the global market for ophthalmic surgical technologies. In recent years, ophthalmic surgical technologies have emerged as a crucial division of eye care and hence attracting greater investments. In this report, the reader will gain excess to data that is highly relevant to the trajectories of the market. Detailed description about the key parameters and the elements of the market has been provided in the report. The exhaustive review of the important elements impacting the global market for ophthalmic surgical technologies offered in the report will allow the reader to visualize the key focus areas while developing growth strategies.

Key Market Segmentation

The report delivers a detailed analysis on the key market segments to acquaint readers with the granular structure of the market. The key segments of the global market for ophthalmic surgical technologies have been identified by assessing them on certain criterions including their growth trajectories from 2012 to 2017 and forecast are provided for their growth opportunities during 2017 to 2022. This will enable readers to have a better understanding of particular segments that are likely to exhibit a superior performance during the projection period, presenting lucrative investment opportunities.

On the basis of product type, the report analyzed segments such as excimer laser systems, phacoemulsification systems, femtosecond systems, YAG laser systems, and others. Based on end user, the market has been segmented into eye care centers, ASCs and hospitals. By surgery type, the report has segmented the market into cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, refractive surgery, retinal surgery, and others. The region-wise segmentation of the market include North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and Japan.

Competitive Analysis

Top market participants profiled in the report include Hoya Corporation, Nidek, Alcon Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditek AG, Johnson and Johnson, STAAR Surgical, Topcon Corporation, Essilor, and Bausch & Lomb Inc. The report offers crucial information regarding these companies to allow readers to have a clear picture of the dynamic that are shaping the development of the market. Data pertaining to key growth strategies, market share and revenue of the leading market players is given in the report. In addition, information regarding geographical presence of the key market players and their product catalog is available in the report.

