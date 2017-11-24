To analyze the key trends and forecast the global market for intelligent pumps, a new report titled “Intelligent Pumps Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2017 – 2025” has recently been submitted with Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global market for intelligent pumps which was valued worth US$ 424.4 in 2016 is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 748.5 mn by the end of 2025. With this, the report forecasts that the global intelligent pumps market will exhibit a robust 6.4% of CAGR during the assessment period from 2017 to 2025.

The study contains executive summary providing key details for global intelligent pumps market such as market size, trends and regional overview for 2016. Next section of market overview provides basic information of the market such as introduction, product overview, market indicator and market dynamics. In market dynamics, the study shares its analysis on the factors identified for driving the growth of the market. According to the report, the intelligent pumps eliminate the need for employees to monitor the equipment as the pressure of water or other fluid is automatically regulated and controlled by the pumps which increases operational efficiency. This is the major factor driving the sales of intelligent pumps market globally.

For in-depth analysis, the informatory report has been segmented into component and application. The component section is further divided into pump motor, variable speed drive, control system and others. According to the report, the variable speed drive segment held around 40% of market share during 2016 for the reasons mentioned in the report.

The application segment is sub-segmented into building, industry, water utility (municipal) and others. According to the report, the industry segment held market share for around 70% during 2016 followed by water utility segment.

For all these segments, the study shares analysis to its readers in terms of introduction & definition, key trends and historical & future market size in USD.

Geographically, the global intelligent pumps market is divided into key regions which are North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia pacific and Middle East & Africa. The report examines the global intelligent pumps market region wise and shares analysis in terms of introduction and definition, key trends by type, market value share analysis by component, application and country.

The readers will also find list of major players operating in the global market of intelligent pumps along with their company profile that includes company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent development.

