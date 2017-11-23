According to a new report Global Photonic Sensor Market, published by KBV research, The Global Photonic Sensor Market is expected to reach $20,840.6 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Photonic Sensor Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to grow at 16.6% CAGR during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 22.7% during 2016-2022.

The Fiber Optic Sensor market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Photonic Sensor Market in 2015, and is expected to experience a growth of 16% CAGR during the forecast period. The Biophotonic Sensor market is expected to attain a market size of $7125.4 million by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Photonic Sensor market, globally. Based on the Product, the Photonic Sensors Market is segmented into Fiber Optic Sensor, Image Sensor, Biophotonic Sensor and Other segments. According to the product type, the Fiber Optic Sensor Segment is further segmented into Bragg Garting Sensor, Distributed Sensor, Quasi Distributed Sensor and Point Sensor Invasive sub segments; Image Sensors segment is bifurcated into Charge Coupled Devices, Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor, Position Sensitive Semiconductor and Photoelectric Sensor sub segments; Biophotonic sensors segment is segmented into Intrinsic BioPhotonics and Extrensic Bio Photonics sub segments.

Based on the technology, the market is segmented into Fiber Optic Technology, Laser Technology and Biophotonic segments. On the basis of various application the market is also bifurcated into Military, Homeland Security, Industrial Process, Factory Automation, Civil Structure, Transportation, Biomedical, Micro Fluidic, Bio-environmental, Wind Energy turbines, Oil & gas and Other segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players profiled in the report include Baumer Holding AG, Banner Engineering Corp., True sense Imaging, Inc., Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation and General Electric Company

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-photonic-sensor-market/

