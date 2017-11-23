23, November 2017: The biggest new trend in double IPA beers hit the market just over 3 years ago (2014) when Bent Kettle Brewing introduced their special brand of “non-conformist” craft brews to their local Wisconsin market.

Bent Kettle Founder Mark Cook started brewing beer as a hobby in 2007. He began with a kit, which was a pre-fabricated mixture of malt extract, grains, hops, yeast and instructions. Mark managed to make a decent first batch of oatmeal stout because he wanted to replicate a beer that his brother had introduced him to many years prior.

What really got Mark hooked on brewing was the look on people’s faces when they tried a fresh, homemade, handcrafted beer. One of his baseball team mates once quipped “Ever think of doing it professionally?” Mark laughed–but a seed had been planted. He ended up seeking wise financial counsel to plot a course to turn a dream into reality.

Soon after that Mark became completely focused on employing any technique he could to improve the quality of each batch and reproducibility of each successive batch. “Tweaks” were made to the recipes to improve their flavors. Bigger and better equipment was purchased.

In 2014 he applied for federal and state permits and filed business documents to open Bent Kettle Brewing.

He decided on “Bent Kettle Brewing” based on a survey of friends and family. Insolence was a contender for the company name but he decided to use that name for his first commercial release and flagship brew.

According to Mark he chose his company name because Bent more accurately describes the craft beer recipes Mark creates: “non-conformist, irreverent, experimental and artisanal”. So “Bent Kettle” was born.

The ultimate vision is to be able to share his craft beer flavors with the world and enjoy creating great craft beer, amazing memories and connecting with other craft beer fans along the way.

Insolence Double IPA beer is brewed with non-typical IPA malts and hard to obtain hops which have exceptional flavors. It’s darker amber instead of the usual pale golden color, medium body and a big hops presence including citrus and tropical fruit flavors and aromas.

IPA Beer Insolence Quick Facts:

First Brewed: April 17, 2015

Available: Year round

Malt Style: Vienna Malt, Dark Crystal and Munich

Yeast: Vermont Ale Strain

Color: Dark Amber

IBU: 83

ABV: 7.4%

http://bentkettle.com/beers/insolence-year-round-beer

For More Information:

For more information contact Bent Kettle Brewing owner Mark Cook at (920) 390-9038 or visit https://bentkettle.com

Contact: Mark Cook

Company: Bent Kettle Brewing

Tap Room Location: 10 N. Water Street West, Fort Atkinson, WI.

Phone: (920) 390-9038

Email: info@bentkettle.com

Website: https://bentkettle.com

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BentKettleBrewing