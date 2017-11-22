CITY – Singapore DATE – 11/22/2017 Taking a comprehensive view of software capabilities from two perspectives, a customer-centric perspective, and an SAP-centric perspective, HokuApps takes a position on the upcoming SAP Integration trends that will rule in 2018. Not that these trends don’t have value in 2017, but the stats point to even more evolution of the following innovations.

Cloud technology will rule the world. This is a reality even today. However, the trend is expected to skyrocket next year. It is SAP’s goal to help businesses ‘run simple’ and they are doing this by nudging customers to move from on-premise architectures to the cloud. Cloud solutions deliver innovation and flexibility to organizations in very volatile markets, thereby, helping technology become a key enabler in the growth of the business. Cloud solutions are rapid to implement, are highly scalable and don’t require a huge investment in monthly or quarterly payments.

Migrating to a mobile and smart device ecosystem is the second trend that will help businesses and customers connect, and have conversations from anytime-anywhere. This is possible with even large software solutions like SAP as SAP integration is instantaneous with middleware connectors like HokuApps. Data, analytics and information sharing is a prompt affair in this ecosystem.

With SAP software, the monetary investment in acquiring many SAP modules is very high. To counter this particular issue, businesses invest in non-SAP software which does work as systems independent of the SAP system. SAP integration is thus a trend that will be witnessed across the globe to integrate SAP with non-SAP software. The result is a unified system where all data from all systems ‘talk’ to each other so that enterprises can make informed decisions based on real-time data and analytics.

Predictive analytics is another trend that will be a major trend in 2018. Predictive analytics with artificial intelligence will push boundaries beyond into the realm of advanced analytics. Even today, this trend is seen in instant messaging software. In the coming year, the world will witness predictive analytics become a core element for every data platform.

Kay Parker, Sales Readiness Evangelist at HokuApps, says, “Predictive analytics will become like electricity. Businesses across the world won’t be able to think about a world without it. Analytics is driven by Big Data and it is feasible for software to scan through terabytes of data in a microsecond. Algorithms will make the job of a CXO much easier by improving on data discovery, quality, and visualization.”

Organizations are entering a world of digital explosions where companies will have to resort to leveraging every aspect of it to stay true to their business goals. Most businesses today have so much data but have little idea of what to do with it.

Kay elucidates, “The problem is only going to increase with the advent of the Internet of Things. Enterprises will be forced to understand the commercial value of data. The solution is software that can monetize on data. Data is slated to translate into tradable assets for organizations looking to profit with digital transformation solutions.”

A broad understanding is carried forward from 2017 into 2018 where pundits direct attention to SAP integration solutions which provide secure and reliable instant solutions. Organizations can comprehend the performance of their business processes by identifying changes within their respective processes and reflect the same by identifying pertinent opportunities to grow.

SAP integration solutions offer more than plain integration. End-to-end system integration solutions offer automation to deliver simplified insights into complexities to optimize core business areas and help align the business with cutting-edge information technology.

The benefits of the end-to-end SAP integration are enormous as businesses will find doors opened for them with cloud solutions, Big Data, predictive analytics and AI, the Internet of Things and mobile technology.