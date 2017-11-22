Dortmund, 22th November 2017. Effective immediately, tde is now offering clients MPO patch cords equipped with the new MTP Pro Connectors manufactured by US Conec. This product”s special feature is its capability to perform quick and easy gender and polarity switches, while maintaining the high performance level of the connector. Thanks to the new MTP Pro patch cord it is possible for service technicians to work more flexibly in regards to cabling infrastructure. Also, the service technician need not carry all connector varieties with him on-site. Even infrastructures with a 40/100 G connection can be configured more versatilely on site using the pre-existing cabling and the right patch cord. tde ships the new MTP Pro patch cord with a cable construction which the company is well known for. It protects the loose tube with a sturdy internal tube. The MTP Pro patch cords are now available in the configurations 12-Fibre and 24-Fibre MPO as single mode in OS2 as well as in multimode with the fibre types OM3 and OM4.

Ideal as measurement cable or for 40/100G connections

Patch cords with the new MTP Pro Connectors are especially suited for the use as measurement cable: Service technicians no longer need a variety of cables on hand while on site and are still prepared for any cabling infrastructure. The patch cords also reveal their advantages in context of 40/100 G connections: They can be flexibly configured with the already existing cabling on site.

tde offers the new MTP Pro patch cords equipped with the proven cable construction the company is well known for: It utilises a sturdy inner tube to give optimal protection to the loose tube.

The MTP Pro patch cords are now available in the configurations 12-Fibre and 24-Fibre MPO as single mode in OS2 or as multi mode in the fibre types OM3 and OM4.

The tde-owned tML system platforms works independently from the MTP Pro patch cord: “The greatest advantage of our tML-System is that our clients do not have to waste a single thought on the gender or polarity of MPO-connections,” explains Andre Engel, CEO of tde – trans data elektronik GmbH. “For this purpose we have coordinated all of our system components with each other, so that network technicians can work with standardised patch cords, modules and trunk cables before or after migration.”