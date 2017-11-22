DLF Shopping Malls introduces 75 days of Million Smiles, the longest and the biggest cashback offer in partnership with SBI Card

New Delhi, 20th November: With festive season round the corner, DLF Shopping Malls have launched ‘Million Smiles’ campaign, an exciting cashback offer exclusive to SBI credit card holders. As part of the offer, customers will be entitled to a 5% cashback up to a maximum of Rs.1500/-on a cumulative minimum spend of Rs. 7500/- for a whopping period of 75 days starting from 20th November’17 up till 2nd February’18. The offer is functional at select stores across the entire portfolio of DLF Shopping Malls in Delhi NCR& Chandigarh including DLF Promenade, DLF Place Saket, DLF Mall of India, DLF Cyberhub and DLF City Centre Chandigarh. Customers have the liberty to either shop for Rs.7500 in one go or over multiple purchases to avail the offer across the DLF Shopping Malls and across the entire tenure of the offer for the first time ever.

The offer is available on more than 700 brands and will be over and above the discounted pricing already being offered by the brands as part of the winter sale season. Uplifting the upcoming winter sale season, the specified duration of the offer will cover all shopping occasions like Christmas, New Year, End of Season Sale and Republic Day.

Harshavardhan Chauhan, Central Marketing Head, DLF Shopping Malls, commented “At DLF Shopping Malls, we consistently strive to deliver a superior consumer experience through constant disruption & evolution in technology & payments space. Furthering this vision, Million Smiles campaign, as possibly, one the largest & longest tenured Consumer Cashback offer overarching the entire Winter Season, in a mutually exclusive association with SBI Card, comes with a unique & one-of-its-kind hook which provides the flexibility & convenience of spreading the purchase, multi-locationally, across all DLF Shopping Malls and, multi-transactionally, across any number of transactions within 75 days, delivering a superior shopping experience to millions of our consumers for the coming festive”.

Mr. Vijay Jasuja, CEO, SBI Card said, “At SBI Card, it is out constant endeavor to forge associations and create products and offers which bring a superior purchase experience and enhanced value to our cardholders. We are excited to associate with DLF Shopping Malls in an exclusive partnership for the Million Smiles campaign – a first of its kind offer in the offline retail segment where SBI credit cardholders will be able to avail cashback benefits across various categories of stores in participating DLF malls. Cardholders can avail 5% cashback on crossing cumulative spends of Rs 7500 across categories such as dining, entertainment, fashion and lifestyle. The campaign will run for 75 days, enabling cardholders to accumulate spends over the program period including upcoming festive events and shopping occasions to derive maximum value from the offer.”