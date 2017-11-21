In the middle of it all and from really impressive perspective, the visitors at the Fabtech trade show in Chicago were now able to discover the advanced transfluid tube processing machines using VR technology. Using a special app on a smart phone that was placed in corresponding VR glasses, the guests immersed themselves virtually into four different high-tech solutions right then and there at the machine manufacturer’s trade show booth and experienced tube processing digitally up close and personally.

“We wanted to offer the visitors the opportunity to view our technologies comfortably and from many perspectives. The VR solution was of course a clear choice and many were quite impressed with it. In the meantime the viewing options here are very comfortable and very easily applied as a means to convey the various purposes of our machines. There were quite a few exciting discussions and the trade show was especially successful for us this year”, sums up Stefanie Flaeper, CEO at transfluid (https://www.transfluid.net/en/homepage.html).

VR insights into chipless tube cutting …

The transfluid VR app provided the capability to experience four machines in operation in a virtual workshop, such as the t cut RTO 628 chipless orbital cutting system. It makes extremely precise and clean cutting results possible – with cutting quantities of up to 1,600 units / hour. The tubes can be further processed immediately, such as by implementing forming at the cutting surface directly. And because the tubes are stress-strained during cutting at different torques depending on the size, the cutting point is protected from collapsing.

… up to combined forming and mandrel bending

The combination machine REB 632/SRM 622 CNC ensures twice the number of forming options. What was already quite impressive during the virtual presentation in Chicago ensures in practical operations that the benefits of the rolling and axial tube forming can be taken advantage of together. This allows a compressed geometry to be re-rolled, for example, or to perform a cut prior to the axial tube forming. Tool changes are quickly implemented.

With 3D glasses, the guests were given the ability to view two mandrel bending machines in operation at the same time at the transfluid trade show booth. As a right-hand / left-hand bending machine, the t bend DB 622 CNC R/L provides a greater amount of freedom, even if the existing space is tight, and it solves the implementation of even the most complex geometries. In the process, it is ideally suitable for processing smaller tubes of up to 22 mm diameter, while having the capability to quickly change the bending direction. This is performed in less than two seconds. Bending is occurs using two bending heads. A standing variant bends towards the right and a suspended bending head bends towards the left. The second mandrel bending machine that was presented digitally was a t bend DB 2090 CNC VE. This fully automatic solution bends round and square tubes with a diameter of between 20 and 90 mm at an impressive repetition accuracy and quality. The system also makes it possible to free form large bending radii.

With the results of many successful trade show discussions in their pocket, transfluid is already planning its next visit at an international industry gathering. At Tube 2018 as well, you can be sure that transfluid’s VR app will likely offer particularly interesting views and outlooks at trade show booth G34 in Hall 5.

