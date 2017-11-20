Drug–Device Combination Products Market: Overview

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and, a mixture product is distinct as, “Two or more part products packaged jointly in a sole package or as a unit and consist of drug and tool products, device and natural products, or biological and treatment products”. The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases amongst old population makes an inevitable requirement for efficient beneficial solutions. In light of such requirement, pharmaceutical and therapeutic tool industries now introducing drug-device combination products. Rising number of aged population, rising health care expenses along with the growing demand for point-of-care checkups are few of the fundamental features that encourage the development of the global drug-device combination market. Furthermore, dynamic interventions starting the NGO and government associations, along with the rising popularity of simple insidious surgeries, would finally drive the market development in the coming years. On the other hand, the high price of drugs, growing incidences of chronic illness, negative side effects linked with products and rising technological challenges to distributing drugs would act as a most important limitation for the market.

Drug–Device Combination Products Market: Growth Factors

The drug-device combination market is mainly motivated by exponential development in the manufacturing of highly developed drug deliverance plans coupled with the rising chronic illness burden, which is projected to be one of the most important features to hasten on the whole demand of the product in the market in the coming years. The exceptional acceptance rate of these products is also assumed to be a result of its inbuilt benefits over the conventional pharmacological options to bring therapeutics, which in turn persuades biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medicinal device companies to work further rising these products for successive commercialization.

Drug–Device Combination Products Market: Segmentation

The global drug–device combination products market is divided into an application, product types, and geography. On the basis of product types, the market is classified as Inhalers, photosensitizers, wound care products, orthopedic products, infusion pumps, transdermal patches, drug-eluting stents, and others. On the other hand, the application section is categorized as ophthalmic treatment, bone treatment, cardiovascular, non-cardiovascular, antimicrobial treatment, urological, cancer treatment, and diabetes treatment.

Drug–Device Combination Products Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global market for drug–device combination products market has been divided into Rest of the World, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Amongst these regions, in terms of returns, the drug-device combination market is dominated by North America. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to see high development owing to the rising occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity, building the most lucrative market in the future.

Drug–Device Combination Products Market: Competitive Players

The key players in the drug-device combination products market are W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Stryker Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Pinnacle Biologics, Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Covidien PLC, Mylan, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Medtronic, Inc.

