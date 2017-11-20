• China offers 18 Blocks in its Offshore Spanning over 52, 000 Sq Km
• Indonesia Invites Bids for 3 Non-Conventional Blocks in Java, Kalimantan
• BP and CNPC to Explore ShaleGas in China
• Norway Awards 56 offshore Licenses In Mature Areas
• Eni Signs Offshore Morocco Exploration Permits
• AbuDhabi’s Adnoc Looking for More Partners At Onshore Oil Fields
• ExxonMobil to Buy Stake in Giant Mozambique Gas Field
• Mozambique to announce new licensing round in 2017
• Egypt to Search for Oil in Iraq in First Foreign Venture
• Israel to accelerate Offshore Gas Exploration by Mid 2016
• Equatorial Guinea Plans To Launch Offshore Bidding Round In 2016
• Mexico to offer 9.7 Billion Boe reserves in Deepwater for Exploration through 2019
• Number of Wells Drilled in 2016 to be lower by 15% in Canada
• Kaikias discovery in GOM estimated to exceed 100 million BOE reserves
• Ecopetrol to Explore in Four oil Blocks in the GulfofMexico
• Statoil to Exit from Chukchi Sea offshore Alaska
• Brazil’s First Oil Auction in 2 Years Seen Worst Oil Round in Decade
