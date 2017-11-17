Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its single-mode, NE866B1-E1 and NL865B1-E1 modules for European and Chinese markets, received LTE Category NB1 (NB-IoT) GCF certification upon conclusion of extensive laboratory and field testing under multiple networks by two of Europe’s largest mobile operators. GCF certification is voluntary and means that IoT integrators and providers looking to deploy cellular-connected devices are assured modules will inter-operate across the vast landscape of mobile networks worldwide. The modules are also on final stages of Radio Equipment Directive (RED) and China Compulsory Commission (CCC) certifications, mandatory for deployment in European and Chinese markets respectively. For more information on the NE866B1-E1 and NL865B1-E1 visit: https://www.telit.com/products/cellular-modules/standard-industrial-grade/

“This certification is a testament to Telit’s commitment to quality in a market increasingly crowded with low-cost, high-risk modules.” said Yosi Fait, Interim CEO, Telit. “The NE866B1 and NL865B1 are the first modules in the market to undergo the full breadth of testing and evaluations under the now-mature guidelines and specifications for NB-IoT interoperability by GCF. They were evaluated in labs and field trials under different major networks in Germany, Spain and UK. NB-IoT is in such demand in Europe and China that the ecosystem has been pushing through products and approvals somewhat ahead of full maturity just to meet this demand. We are pleased to be the first to deliver modules that are full standard and interoperability compliant. Eliminating unnecessary technology risk for our customers is a major part of our mission, particularly as commodity products continue to flow into developed markets like Europe and China.”

The dual-band NE866B1-E1 and NL865B1-E1 modules, for use in Europe and China, are ideal for new space constrained products and also to extend the life of existing xE866 and xL865-powered devices in market with the extended longevity of the LTE Cat NB1 standard. Typical application areas well suited for the compact modules include smart buildings and cities, smart agriculture, waste collection, healthcare and remote monitoring including smart meters in the utilities sector. When used as an upgrade for existing applications designed in 2G, 3G, or LTE Cat 1, the target device can be NB-IoT revitalized with little to no redesign impact.

Telit has the broadest portfolio of certified IoT LTE LPWA modules in the industry. For more information about the Telit portfolio of Cellular Cat M1 and Cat NB1 modules, click http://info.telit.com/nbiot.