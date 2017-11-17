According to the research report titled “Cloud Managed Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” added recently into the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine, the global market for cloud managed service is estimated to rise and exhibit a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The report further estimates that global cloud managed service market is anticipated to deliver a value of US$86.4 by 2022.

The insightful report begins with executive summary that contains summary of key information followed by section for market overview which covers basics of the market including introduction to the market such as taxonomy and definition, market size, forecast from 2012 to 2022, year-on-year growth, market dynamics, value chain,

The informative report studies market dynamics to understand the factors that influence the global cloud managed service market and restraints that reduces the market potential to grow. It also analysis the past and latest trends as well the opportunities available for new entrants and existing players. The report finds through its analysis that the rise in cloud automation contributes to the growth of cloud managed service market. It also says that as more and more small and mid-sized companies select cloud automation over conventional services, the market for cloud managed service expands too.

For in-depth analysis, the report has segmented the global cloud managed service market into categories as services, end-user, industry and region. For these categories, the study report analyzes the market by region in terms of market size, forecast from 2017 to 2022, comparison in revenue / market share / Year on Year growth. The segment service has been sub-segmented into managed network service, managed mobility market, IT infrastructure management, managed security service and others. The segment for end-user has been divided into large enterprise market and small & medium enterprise market. The other segment for industry is sub-categorized as BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government and others. Also geographically, the global cloud managed service market is sub-segmented into major regions as North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Japan. The countries in these regions considered are US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Nordic, Japan, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Nigeria, Israel and GCC countries.

The readers can also find list and profile of major companies operating in the market of global cloud managed service that are Hewlett Packard Enterprises, AT&T, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies, NTT Data Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMWare and Rackspace.

