KONE, a Global Leader in the Elevator and Escalator Industry, has been ranked amongst the top 75 World’s Best Employer by leading International Business Magazine Forbes. The ranking is based on employees’ rating of their employer and the likelihood of the employees recommending their company to a friend or family member. Over 3,60,000 recommendations from across the world were analyzed to put together the ‘World’s Best Employers’ list.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the world by Forbes. We want KONE to be a great place work, and that is why we strive to inspire and develop our employees to deliver great results. This listing shows that our continued commitment to our employees’ wellbeing and professional development is appreciated by both current and potential employees,” says Susanne Skippari, Executive Vice President for Human Resources.

KONE on Forbes Lists

• 73rd in Forbes World’s Best Employers

• 44th Top Multinational Performers

• 789th in Global 2000 Rating

• 56th Most Innovative Company (2016)

“Innovation has been at the core of KONE’s business. We believe in improving performance through inspiring, engaging and developing our people. Personal growth is strongly supported and there are versatile opportunities for Career Development. We are proud to have been recognized for our Excellent Employability and also as a Leading MNC by Forbes” said Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India. “At KONE we have mapped our Innovation focus areas by carefully understanding universal needs for Sustainable and Smart Urban Development in order to come a Step Closer to our Customers.”

To further augment Global Growth, KONE has been listed in the Top Multinational Performers List (2017) by Forbes at an impressive 44th Position, being the Only Elevator and Escalator Company featured on these leading Business Ratings for the year 2017.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people’s journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2015, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.6 billion, and at the end of the year close to 50,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

About KONE in India

KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 40+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs about 4100 + people in the country.

KONE’s production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The production unit also manufactures components for modernization projects in other Asian-Pacific markets such as Australia, Korea, Singapore and Malaysia. Chennai also has a training centre where KONE’s installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE’s global technology and engineering centre is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

KONE contributes to sustainable urban development with eco-efficient solutions that offer energy savings in buildings and deliver the best user experience. KONE is a pioneer in developing Eco-efficient™ solutions. KONE along with the KCF (KONE Centennial Foundation) supports the social development of a local community in Chennai in collaboration with Rotary Club of Madras.

www.kone.in