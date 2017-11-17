• FIITJEE, the first coaching institute in the country to have adopted the new IIT-JEE format and has successfully conducted CBT – All India test

• CBT – All India test was conducted for JEE Main & JEE Advanced (Paper 1 & 2) under AITS on 11th & 12th November 2017 respectively; Tests were conducted Nationally across 72 cities at 133 test centres

New Delhi, November 2017: All India Test Series (AITS) conducted by FIITJEE has given thousands of aspirants a hope and confidence to face the new online based computer based test from 2018. FIITJEE, the leading institute is the first in the country to have adopted the new format and has successfully scheduled and conducted the computer based All India test.

The test series will be a boon for the aspiring students as it provides a simulated environment to experience and get conditioned much before the actual JEE.

In a recently held All India Test Series (AITS) for JEE Advanced and JEE Main 2018, many students in large number appeared for it. Aspirants who attended the same believe it to be a proctored Computer Testing Platform which will enable students to gear up for new format of on-line examination to be conducted by IIT in 2018. The tests were simultaneously conducted nationally at 133 test centres across 72 cities. More importantly the students from tier II & Tier III cities are also able to impeccably complete the same.

“One of the best highlights of this test series is that the academic team from FIITJEE releases a report card along with predictive Rank Potential Index which will be helpful for the students to compare and analyse their performance. The result cards will prove to be a boon for the aspirants to further work on their weak areas in the upcoming computer based AITS. With the change in exam format, the new online based test is a gift for the students appearing in 2018, as FIITJEE celebrates its silver jubilee this year. Similar tests will be conducted soon for JEE 2019 aspirants.” said Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE.

“After the successful conduction of the online All India Test Series (AITS) scheduled by FIITJEE, aspirants across the country now have an opportunity to appear in the upcoming All India Test Series (AITS). By appearing in CBT several times before the actual JEE advanced exams, the kind of exposure the students will get will surely benefit and boost their confidence. All features of this computer based competitive exam were well executed as per the perfect planning according to the students.” Added Mr. Trikha

A peep in past proves beyond doubt that FIITJEE has always been the 1st coaching institute to adapt to the dynamic changes in relation to any competitive examination. This applies to all domains, be it the content, structure or even the mode of conduction. FIITJEE has always risen to needs of time to ensure success to serious students by innovation and

implementation of changes envisaged by agencies conducting prestigious examinations like CBSE, JAB for IIT’S etc. well in advance of announced dates of conduction.