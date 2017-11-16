Specialty Food Ingredients are those ingredients that are used and designed for specific objectives and functions, which are different than those used in the core recipes. The Specialty Food Ingredients are high quality food ingredients that are used for producing high value food products. The benefits in food products can be in enhancing taste, texture, production, appearance, shelf life, healthiness, etc., of the finished product.

Specialty Food Ingredients are mainly used for the consumer benefits and to fulfill consumer demands. These ingredients are mainly used by the food and beverage manufacturers for improving their finished products and to offer value added products to its consumers. The Specialty Food Ingredients market results in the production of high quality and high value food products. Compared to staple food products and non-specialty food products, these products have a better quality and higher nutrition value of ingredients, having various benefits. The Specialty Food Ingredients include enzymes, food additives, minerals, vitamins, proteins, etc.

For today’s consumers, the Specialty Food Ingredients market in food and beverages have become essential components for offering safe, affordable and qualitative food products.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Segmentation

Specialty Food Ingredients Market can be segmented on the basis of ingredient type and application.

On the basis of ingredient type, the specialty food ingredients market can be segmented into Specialty Fats & Omega-3, Food & Beverage Cultures, Specialty Fibers & Proteins, Enzymes, Vitamins & Minerals, Specialty Starches, Health & Wellness Ingredients and Food Additives. Specialty fats and omega are used as nutritional additive in various dietary supplements, food & beverage cultures are used in many food & beverage processing to enhance the quality of the finished product qualitatively or quantitatively. Enzymes are used to refine the processing stages of foods and beverages. Food additives are used for enhancing the flavor, texture and color of the finished products.

The global specialty food ingredients market can be segmented on the basis of application into dairy products, convenience foods, beverages, bakery & confectionery, cereals & snack food, fruit preparations, functional food and meat & fish products. In dairy, bakery, fruit preparations, functional foods and meat & fish products, the specialty food ingredients are used as acidulants, emulsifiers, sugar replacers, preservatives, etc.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Drivers and Trends

On the backdrop of rising consumer awareness and use of natural products, the global specialty food ingredients market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate. The primary driver which is promoting the specialty food ingredients market is its ability to enhance the quality and quantity of a finished product and in turn resulting in a better consumer choice product. The specialty food ingredients market is seen to be flourishing on the backdrop of many properties such as a taste enhancer, food additive, nutritive supplement, flavor enhancer and many more.

Due to the rising of middle class and demand for better quality and taste of food products, the specialty food ingredients market is expected to grow substantially in the future.

The restraints of the specialty food ingredients market include that the finished products may be more expensive as compared to staple and non-specialty foods and the consumers will have to pay higher value for these specialty foods. Other restrains included are that some of the specialty food ingredients finished products may be available only in hypermarkets/ supermarkets, specialty stores or e-commerce and not in convenience stores and grocery stores.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Regional Outlook

According to the use and consumption pattern, North America is the major producer and consumer of the specialty food ingredients followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The same is anticipated to increase by 2023.

Population around the globe is slowly getting aware about the health benefits of better quality and healthier products. Now a days, people are looking for more nutritional, tasty and healthy products. Which is expected to support the Specialty Food Ingredients market growth over the forecast period.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent manufacturers of Specialty Food Ingredients globally are; Archer Daniels Midland Company, Prinova Group, LLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères S.A, Cargill Inc., E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Specialty Commodities Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., AmTech Ingredients LLC, Woodland Foods Inc., KF Specialty Ingredients, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited and Kerry Group Plc.