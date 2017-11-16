Tarun Sarda
Presents Celebrating Vivaha
Catch The Latest Clothing & Jewellery Trends this season in Winter Weddings
Weddings in India are grand and elaborate affairs, filled with lights, colours, joy and splendor but shopping for it could be a giant task. Celebrating Vivaha comprises the latest collections for the winter wedding season from an array of Fashion designers and Jewelers. The event has an interesting mix of designer ensembles from different states which not only added variety but also made wedding shopping.
Date: 17th November – 19th November 2017
Time: 11 am – 7 pm
Venue – The Ashok, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
