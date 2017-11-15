Soft Xpansion has published programs for ancestry research to discover, manage and present the own family history.

Bochum, Germany, November 15, 2017 — The new Family Tree Explorer programs released by Soft Xpansion enable genealogists to collect the results of their ancestor research and to make them available for the whole family and other interested people. Users can display the degrees of relationship and add any desired amount of people to the family. Moreover, images, audio and video files, scanned documents, family crests and text annotations may be used to illustrate the family data. Creating lists of people (family members or witnesses), ancestors and descendants diagrams or printing the family tree with high-quality background graphics is possible as well. A search function with various parameters offers the possibility to find people with all details quickly – even in families with a large amount of members.

Three editions: Premium, Standard and Viewer

Family Tree Explorer is available in three editions: The Premium edition includes the most extensive set of features plus a separate Viewer application. Standard includes no Viewer and fewer features than Premium. The Viewer is a program that owners of the Premium edition may distribute to their family members or other people for free, thus giving them the chance to explore the genealogy results without having to buy one of the other two editions.

FEATURES AT A GLANCE

– Import and export data from/to other genealogy programs via the GeDCom format

– Add events for the family members plus annotations, media files, sources and witnesses data

– Presentation of the research results in various reports, diagrams and illustrated family tree graphics

– Coherence and plausibility check for data like date of birth, death or marriage

– Search function to find people quickly even in large families

PRICES

The recommended retail prices are

Family Tree Explorer Premium: EUR 39.99 ($49.99)

Family Explorer Standard: EUR 19.99 ($24.99)

DETAILS AND TRIAL VERSION

More information on the features of the three programs, including a table that shows the version differences in detail, is available on the product pages. Free trial versions can be downloaded on the product pages as well.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Windows PC, 800 MB (Premium edition) or 300 MB (Standard edition) on HDD; Windows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7 (32 and 64 bit); Activation via product key is required

About Soft Xpansion:

Since its foundation in 1995, Soft Xpansion is a specialized software manufacturer with global activities. The product range includes solutions (powerful standard desktop software and apps, innovative software development kits, and flexible, individual programming) in the core areas PDF technology, content/document management and tools. The company looks back on more than 20 years of experience in the IT sector. The software development expertise covers all steps for standard applications and for individual projects – market and requirement analysis, conceptual design, development, implementation, support and advancements. The clients come from all over the world. The Soft Xpansion headquarter lies in Bochum, Germany.

Contact:

Frank Dueckers

Soft Xpansion GmbH & Co. KG

Koenigsallee 45

D-44789 Bochum, Germany

+49 (0)234 298 41 73

Fax: +49 (0)234 298 41 72

dueckers@soft-xpansion.com

http://www.soft-xpansion.com