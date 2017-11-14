Waxed Paper Packaging Market: Overview

The waxed paper packaging is nothing but applying a wax coating to the paper. This wax coating on the paper resists the products such as dairy, sweets, confectionery, and others from drying. The waxed paper packaging makes use of completely renewable sources thus being eco-friendly.

Waxed Paper Packaging Market: Facts

The EuroWaxPack is an association that is European based on the manufacturers of the wax paper packaging materials. It was developed by a group of wax paper packaging converters in the year 1998 in order to improve the awareness regarding the benefits of the wax-based laminates and wax paper.

Waxed Paper Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global market for the wax paper packaging is fragmented into its wax type, product type, and application type. Based on the type of the product, the global market is segregated into waxed brown crepe, waxed anti-corrosion paper, waxed kraft paper, and anti-slip paper. Depending on the type of the wax, the market is categorized into mineral based wax and natural based wax. Based on the application, the market is divided into farm produce and confectionary. The confectionary segment is sub-segmented into candies, toffees, bubble gum sticks. The farm produce is sub-divided into dates and apples.

Waxed Paper Packaging Market: Growth Factors

The food products improve the quality of their appearance with the help of the waxed paper packaging as they are semi-transparent in nature and have a high gloss value. The increasing demand for the wax paper packaging in the confectioneries, dairy products, sweets, and baked food products have significantly contributed to the growth of the market. The benefit of using the waxed paper packaging is that owing to its hydrophobic nature it prevents the products from moisture, humidity, and grease. In the products such as cold meats and cheese, the waxed paper packaging helps in sweating owing to its respirational functionality. The products increase their shelf life. Another factor that is propelling the growth of the market is its biodegradable nature. Other benefits that are provided by the wax paper packaging are the non-curl feature, the high scuff resistance of the paper, excellent stiffness, and the maximum surface retention owing to which the demand for the waxed paper packaging increases. In addition, the waxed paper packaging offers the consumers the facility for customized printing and color matching. The factors that are limiting the growth of the market are it cannot be used for packaging all types of food products and it requires certain appropriate conditions for maintenance.

Waxed Paper Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

The market for the wax paper packaging is fragmented into its regions which includes the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and North America. The region that is having the highest progression rate in the market is Asia Pacific. The region that is dominating the waxed paper packaging market is the North America. There is an increased demand for the waxed paper packaging in the European regions.

Waxed Paper Packaging Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the waxed paper packaging market include Grantham Manufacturing Ltd., EuroWaxPack, Nicholas Paper Co. Inc., Sierra Coating technologies LLC, CGP Coating Innovation, Papertech Inc., Griff Paper and Film, Carlotte Packaging Ltd., and Mil-Spec Packaging of GA Inc.

Waxed Paper Packaging Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

