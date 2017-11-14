KGS organized a Panel Discussion on Community Leaders -Hurdles and Success Stories: DIGIkNOW

NEW DELHI, November 10, 2017

A community leader is someone who is perceived to represent the community’s interests and plays the role of protecting them. In general context, A Community leader is a prominent and respected member of a particular community, especially one with an active and specific social or political role or position. Community leaders have a vast range of roles that range from mobilizing communities for a common cause to designing courses of action to overcome common challenges. Ultimately Builders and Leaders of a Community are the people who participate in creation of a platform which gives others a chance to showcase their talent and shine for the collective betterment of society.

Some Common Challenges in path to be a Community Leader include: Lack of Finances, Awareness, Mentorship & Guidance, Required Infrastructure, Motivation and Ambition. Also inability to take on the upcoming challenges continuously and encouraging constructive dissent.

However India has a growing generation with emerging leaders in society. They are capable of inspiring and providing support to their younger counterparts with their proficiency and experience.

So as to learn from such individuals KGS advisors invited a diverse group of community leaders to inspire future leaders with their stories of ups and downs which revolved broadly around on the following themes of talking points: Experience in work till now and what they’ve learnt from it, Personality Traits of a Community Leader, Thought process and tips about efficiency,Crucial factors and strategies in journey to reach the current stage and Societal recommendations for collective betterment.

To elaborate more on such talking points KGS organized a panel discussion through its knowledge sharing platform DIGIkNOW with aim of creating awareness through a creative and stimulating conversation on ‘Community leaders -Hurdles and Success stories’

Eminent speakers at the panel discussion were of the following opinion:

Ms. Tripti Shinghal, CEO, KGS Advisors LLP (Moderator): “Community leaders need to follow strict procedures to ensure the going concern of the community and should also work on creating an infrastructure wherein an easy transfer of knowledge can be facilitated to breed next generation of similar community leaders. It’s vital that startup communities, incubators, accelerators, co-working spaces and ministerial bodies working in startup space or micro, small and medium entities, work on validation of ideas / products as starting points to fulfill growth potential.”

Mr. Rangnath Krishna Chandra – Senior Advisor, Mentor support network at NIESBUD: “In my present profile at 70+ I love being useful to the country by contributing my learnings and experiences of interpersonal behaviour, with youth, who is vibrant, enterprising but trying to do lot more at a time, and not one by one scale up with interdependence of opportunities which are co promoting growth, for ultimate desirable of PEACE, HAPPINESS & HARMONY.”

Mr. Uma Maheshvaram – Co-Founder, Indigram Labs Foundation: Talking about the ideal operating framework from his experience in the field Mr. Uma believes that the most important thing is the organization culture. Several aspects were mentioned within this including the need to ramp up according to the dynamics of the market. Any business should be able to simulate to a major set of situations. All probabilities should be assessed, eliminating all risks with things like proof of concept. He does not rule out the need of passion and intuition but believes that an organization should be process oriented rather than people oriented.

Mr. Shivam Ahuja-Managing Director, Delhi Angels: “India is going through exciting phase and degrees are not relevant in pursuing your dream, idea with proper execution and skills do matters in long run, lets talk about skills not just degrees.”

Ms. Akriti Bhatia-Founding Partner , Jan ki Baat: “Community building and profitability need not always be antithetical; they can very well be complementary.”

Mr. Anurag Maloo – Regional Manager (South and Central Asia), Techstars : “One needs to have an inclusive and compassionate approach towards community building. No one individual can own the community, it’s THE COMMUNITY that owns itself. Community Building is a long-term affair that requires both collaboration and consistency in one’s efforts and programs. The biggest challenge for any community leader is to recognise the talent and focus on nurturing the next generation leadership to maintain the vibrancy and sustaining the growth of their local community.”

Mr. Himadrish Suwan – Director General, India Youth Foundation: “India Youth Foundation is working to create a young new India by the youth for the youth by 2022 in order to fulfil our Prime Ministers vision of a New India.” Mr. Himadrish talked about the power of youth and empowering, educating the youth and thus creating future community leaders. To symbolize his thought he quoted Swami Vivekanand “Give me 100 young energetic youth, I shall transform India”

Mr. Kanishk Kumar-Sr Key Accounts Director, Enterprise Sales Flock: “Here’s a heartfelt thanks to KGS Advisors on this wonderful initiative to bring Diverse Communities closer. It sure is the perfect start to bringing the much needed efficiency and structure into a nascent Community Culture in the Indian Ecosystem. Way to go team, brilliant execution of the idea.”

Mr. Lalit Vijay- Curator, Laracon India: Touching upon the culture of communities in India Mr. Vijay was of opinion that there is a lack of communication within the community. He believes when members of a community come together and discuss problems it is an opportunity to grow and learn. Taking an example of US & Europe he said that culture of community get together there is what inspires him and profit earned from organizing such conferences can be used to make community better.

Mr. Mohit Uppal – Senior Manager, RBL Bank India Startup Club: “Startup community is still in nurturing phase and we need to give right amount of time to understand India oriented eco system before comparing it with any other eco system. Also message for the young Entrepreneur community is to create a startup without having an expectation of getting funds. Work hard on your idea, get it wet from industry veterans, study market penetration and most importantly as John Mason said You were born original. Don’t die a copy.”

Mr. Mukesh Malik-Entrepreneurs in Residence, ah!Ventures: “This panel discussion is a great initiative by KGS Advisors as it brings a lot of synergy and helps creating a cohesive effort towards community building. ah! ventures feels privileged to be part of this community of communities. The discussion prompted future succession planning, building leaders and especially the emphasis on Idea validation. The engagement of big government bodies like NIESBUD during not just the discussion but also for future prospects is significant. All in all a very useful engagement.”

Mr. Sameer Garg- Managing Director, BillionAbles: “Creation of a start-up ecosystem for entrepreneurs working for the 200 million users from disability sector through mentoring, hand holding and financial support by creating a fund and bring all stakeholders on a common platform.”

Ms. Somya Singh- Founder, Avant Garde Communications: “Success is both horizontal and vertical which implies that if as a competitive individual I aim to reach to a pinnacle, at the same time as a responsible citizen it is my utmost duty to pull up other individuals too. Taking a cue from nature itself and abiding by the law of nature which is survival of only the fittest. And thus every mentor, community leader or people running various incubation centres should not let the start ups feel as if the journey is full of beds of roses they should rather be brushed and polished so much so that the startups sustain not only nationally but internationally as well.”

