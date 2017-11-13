Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer smash all records to register 29 million views in just 24 hours!

The most anticipated film of this year, YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai, dropped its trailer yesterday and it has created history. The trailer has shattered all existing records to register the highest view count for a Bollywood film in the first 24 hours.

The mega action entertainer starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has recorded an unprecedented 29 million views (YouTube and Facebook combined) in just 1 day! On YouTube it has clocked 17 million views. On Facebook, the trailer has garnered 12 million views.

The high octane thriller that brings larger-than-life action, scale, adventure and thrills that are way ahead of the curve, has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He says, “This is an extremely overwhelming moment for us. This is an extraordinary response to our trailer and I’m thrilled that audiences are showering so much love. We are delighted that we have been able to entertain you with our content.”

The edge-of-the-seat entertainer is set to release on December 22.