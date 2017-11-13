Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently added a new report in its repository titled ‘Software Defined Security Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2022)’. This report uncovers the various facets of the global software defined security market and presents a comprehensive revenue forecast for the assessment period 2017 to 2022. A historical analysis of the market for the period 2012 to 2016 helps establish the base numbers for the year 2016 based on which accurate estimates are drawn for the period 2017 to 2022. The report throws light on the different factors likely to impact revenue growth of the software defined security market over the said forecast period. The report also covers the global software defined security market value chain and supply chain, key market contracts, region based trends, and an intensity mapping of leading market participants by country.

Global Software Defined Security Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global software defined security market into application, end user, component type, and region. On the basis of component type, the global software defined security market is segmented as services and software platform; in terms of end user, the global software defined security market is dissected as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises; and by application, the global software defined security market is categorized into firewall control, network monitoring, content filtering and malware control, intrusion detection, and others.

A detailed analysis of each segment is provided along with a comprehensive revenue forecast. Certain key metrics such as Y-o-Y growth, revenue share, BPS analysis, absolute $ opportunity and incremental $ opportunity, and CAGR have been tracked systematically to give a clear picture of the overall performance of the global software defined security market. The report studies the global software defined security market across the key geographies of Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Separate sections are provided for each of the aforementioned regions and country level revenue estimations for the various market segments are provided in detail.

Global Software Defined Security Market: Report Methodology

A proven and tested research methodology has been adopted to estimate the revenue forecasts of the global software defined security market. Extensive primary and secondary research is leveraged to acquire useful market related data. A triangulation of the gathered data – which is in essence an integration of primary research data, secondary research data, and basic analysis drawn from this data – helps arrive at the final data stream, which is then thoroughly scrutinized with the help of advanced tools and methodologies to derive pertinent and decision impacting insights on the global software defined security market.

Global Software Defined Security Market: Vendor Landscape

One of the main sections of the report covers the competitive landscape of the global software defined security market. This section profiles some of the top companies operating in the global software defined security market and provides important information such as company overview, business strategies, key financials, and recent market developments. This section also presents a useful SWOT analysis of these companies. The intention is to enable readers to understand the key player ecosystem in the global software defined security market. Some of the top players featured in the report are Fortinet, SANS Institute, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Palo Alto Network, Cisco Systems, Catbird, Intel Corporation, Vmware, Symantec, and EMC.

