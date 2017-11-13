New Delhi, India, 11th November, 2017: While each family has its own traditions, it’s no secret that a child’s growth and connections are significantly influenced by the conversations that take place between family members. Whether it happens over Saturday morning breakfasts or during family holidays, family conversations have traditionally helped to bring parents and children closer together. Recognising this, Holiday Inn® Hotels and Holiday Inn® Resorts have introduced the Chatterbox Conversation Cards, a fun, family-friendly activity for getting the conversations going during holidays, in a bid to spark deeper sharing and bonding in families.

Families can enjoy many benefits from conversing with each other regularly, the first being the opportunity to grow closer. From talking about preferences to discussing goals and aspirations, conversations allow family members to build rapport as they learn about and understand each other better. Regular positive conversations also foster a sense of affirmation and togetherness in children, helping to nurture them into healthy, well-rounded adults.

Family conversations can also hone children’s social and communication skills. As family members tend to be more candid with each other, parents have the perfect opportunity to boost their child’s confidence by encouraging them to share their opinions. Hone your child’s articulation skills, while motivating them to keep participating actively in the world around them. Along with facilitating self-expression, this primes them to be similarly receptive towards the ideas and opinions of others. From enhancing their active listening skills to developing a capacity for empathy as they learn how to relate to and understand others, parents can equip their little chatterboxes with the foundations for forming positive and open relationships in their lives.

Regular family conversations can also spark a child’s curiosity and develop their logical reasoning skills, in turn boosting their intellectual development. Try asking open-ended and stimulating questions as they prompt children to analyse the questions and structure their thinking to deliver comprehensive and thoughtful responses. It’s also a great way to get curious chatterboxes reflecting on the wonders of the world and forming lasting travel memories.

Commenting on the campaign, Manvi Malhotra founder of the The Counsellors Clinic said, “Today, parents are concerned about their children’s over-reliance on digital technology resulting in poor communications skills. Additionally, many parents feel that in the age of smartphones they don’t have enough face-to-face conversations with their children. This is especially true on vacation, when it is common to see children on their phones during meal times or whilst relaxing in the hotel room.

Free-flowing conversations are important to spark a child’s curiosity, develop their logical reasoning skills and give them the opportunity to hone their interpersonal skills. This is especially important on vacations where children are being stimulated by new sights, sounds and experiences. Holiday Inn Chatterbox Conversation Cards is a fun, family-friendly initiative that can help parents engage their children in meaningful conversations, especially while on vacation. This is also a great way to bond over meals or to simply pass the time on a rainy day!”

To inspire conversations between parent and children, Holiday Inn® is offering the Chatterbox Conversation Cards for complimentary usage at participating hotels and resorts in the region. Made especially for families and young travellers ages 3 to 12, the Chatterbox Conversation Cards contain 30 conversation-prompting cards to stimulate reasoning, logic, creativity and problem-solving abilities in children, suitable for use at home or whilst on holiday

“Enabling families the opportunity to bond and create lasting memories has always been our aim at Holiday Inn. We hope that through the Chatterbox Conversation Cards, families will be able to spend even more quality time together through a fun and rewarding activity that they will continue with their little ones even after their vacation,” said Lee Lin Teo, Head of Brand Management, Asia, Middle East & Africa.

To download a set of your own Chatterbox Conversation Cards, and for to discover more holiday inspiration ideas and tips, visit Little Big Travellers..