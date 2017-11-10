Most folks prefer to transport their bikes on the roof and for good reason too – carrying the bikes on the roof means putting them out of the way so you don’t have problem accessing the vehicle trunk space or having to tow something behind your vehicle. So allow us to help you find the best roof mounted bike carrier for your car in Sydney.

Putting your bike on the roof will require a bit of lifting and hoisting to get the bike to the top of your vehicle’s roof. But the result of carrying the bikes on the vehicle roof is that you get to transport them securely without the bikes obstructing either the front or rare view of your vehicle. Also, you could carry your bike with the front wheel off or on – both versions of bike carriers are available. Here are your options:

A roof mounted bike carrier with lock, bike roof rack, bike rack – you can opt for a sturdy steel powder coated bike rack. Powder coated bike carriers are better at handling inclement weather conditions. Select a bike frame holder that holds the bike’s frame tightly in place but without the danger or adding scratches or dints. Cheap roof top bike carriers could effectively ruin your carbon frame bikes.

Some folks often find themselves having to struggle to remove their bike’s front wheel and then they have to get down and dirty trying to reassemble it when they’ve arrived at their destination. If you too feel it would be too cumbersome, opt for a roof mounted bike carrier with a bike frame holder that will secure your bike without you having to take off the front wheel. Ensure too that it has a locking feature so as to keep the bike(s) tightly in place while you might have to drive on rough roads. Also, choose from amongst roof mounted bike carriers that will accept bikes of any size.

Our article would not be complete if we failed to mention the best branded Whispbar Roof Racks Sydney for your car.

Yakima Forklift Fork Mount Rooftop Bike Rack – It has features that you as the customer asked for including – effortless installation and removal of the rack from your car as and when required. It can easily carry most bikes with disc brakes (you will be amazed how many roof mounted bike carriers can’t do this). Thanks to a adjustable knob, the Hitch Mount Bike Rack has a rack skewer system that is easy to secure and lock. In fact, some of our customer’s said they can do it with one hand. Also, the sliding wheel tray is easy to adjust – this makes positioning the rear wheel of your bike very easy. The most important thing is that the rack doesn’t come into contact with the paint job on your bike – so worries about dints and scratches.

