Australian home owners love the idea of an outdoor entertainment space and a pool. Most of the residential properties have a pool and as per Australian building codes, it is necessary to have some type of safety barrier around the pool area. Modern home owners choose glass pool fencing over other materials due to a number of reasons. Glass is transparent and while the glass fence forms a barrier around the pool, the view remains uninterrupted. Besides, glass is virtually maintenance free, strong, and durable and does not corrode.

However, glass balustrades are not only suitable for pools; they are perfectly suited for decks, balconies and staircases. They can be used in the interior or the exterior of your home with equally amazing results. For example, using a glass balustrade system for an internal staircase will give it a floating appearance. An external stairway or ramp with a glass balustrade looks elegant leaving an uninterrupted view of the outdoors while also giving a sleek and modern look to the building structure.

Trimlite’s glass balustrade system is perfectly suited for decks, balconies and pools and they look equally good on ramps and walkways. Garden fencing around a decking or patio area made of glass lends a sense of beauty to the surroundings. The open, uninterrupted views make for a relaxing entertainment area but still provide the safety and windbreaks which may become necessary at times of bad weather. A glass balustrade system installed on a deck or patio outdoors gives the area a relaxed, open look that is not only beautiful but also adds value to your property.

Glass Balcony Railings systems are low maintenance and cost effective since they are made out of toughened glass with maximum thickness. The glass panels do not break easily and even if they do, there are no sharp edges to cause injuries to the people around. Panels are mounted on stainless steel or aluminium coated framework which is again non corrosive. The only maintenance required is an occasional clean up with mild detergent and water.

Residences situated in coastal areas are affected by the salty air, leading to corrosion of any type of metal products and fittings. Glass balustrades are particularly suited for installation at seaside homes and properties simply because glass does not react to the environment and the fittings are made from anti corrosive materials like stainless steel and powder coated aluminium.

Balustrading Sydney comes in varying degrees of transparencies and you can easily select the one that suits your purpose. You might want a completely transparent balustrade for the staircases but would prefer a semi transparent glass fencing around the pool. Trimlite offers a variety of colour choices as well as styles for glass balustrade systems.