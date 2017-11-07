Rangriti has become the epitome of fusion fashion with magnificent pieces that leave you wanting more. With the change in season approaching, rejuvenate your wardrobe with Fall/Winter collection by Rangriti, offering a curated range that reflects the needs and aspirations of the masses.

Rangriti adds a contemporary touch to your look, as each piece is comfortable to wear and lends an opulent look making them a must have for any wardrobe. This collection is primarily dominated by Kurtis, Kurtas, Pallazos, Pants, ​Skirts & Reversible Jackets​ and many more to choose from. The collection is known for its eccentric & experimental approach as there has been a lot of play in colors ranging from vibrant hues to earthy muted tones. It features a fanciful selection that bursts into elegance of colorful patterns on flowy fabrics to impart a contemporary look to classical styles. This season is a mélange of prints coming together ranging from traditional Indian to chic contemporary, its young and vibrant.

Mr. Siddharth Bindra said,” The new range of fall/ winter collection will offer a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary styles that compliments different personalities & help bring out the best in them’.

