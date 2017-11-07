The much deserving beauty & wellness industry gets its due importance through these awards as the people involved are given a platform to showcase their work and success. The awards provide a platform for the dynamic and talented makeup artists, hairstylists, salons & spas, nail art salons, beauty product brands, specific treatment products, cosmetologists, laser centers, hair transplant clinics, dieticians, nutritionists, dentists and image consultants etc come into the limelight and get recognition for their contribution to the booming industry of India.
Related Posts
FED Publishing Releases New Book, “Love in the Lydia Devereaux College” by Ben Korgen
August 2, 2017
Half Girlfriend & Roposo join hands on social media; fashion social network to showcase all the exciting trends from the upcoming flick & host contests
May 3, 2017
ACTOR COURTENEY COX AND MUSIC SENSATION NICK JONAS AMONGST OTHERS TO JOIN BEAR GRYLLS FOR A GRUELING EXPERIENCE
January 4, 2017
Ads
Categories
Login
Recent Posts
- Santamedical Mini Massager Is Best For Working Single Mom
- Exceptional Interior & Office Fit Out Companies in Dubai
- Global Alumina Tubes Market 2017 by Top Manufacturers – Sentro Tech, LSP Ceramics, Innovacera, Texers Technical Ceramics
- Global Alumina Ceramics Market 2017 by Top Manufacturers – Dynamic Ceramic, Ferrotec Ceramics, Innovacera, CceramTe, Sentro Tech
- Global Alumina Ceramic Tubes Market 2017 by Top Manufacturers – Precision Ceramics, CoorsTek, CeramTec, Innovacera, Sentro Tech
Recent Comments