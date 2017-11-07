“Journey of North Denver Johnnie: Using Street Smarts to Add Value to Your Career” is filled with real life examples and lessons to help first time managers, front line employees and even senior managers get the most from their career.

Tampa, FL (USA), November 5th, 2017 — In today’s business environment, professionals need to take charge of their career journey, however, that shouldn’t require reinventing the wheel. “Journey of North Denver Johnnie: Using Street Smarts to Add Value to Your Career” is filled with real life examples and lessons to help first time managers, front line employees and even senior managers get the most from their career.

“I wanted to create a legacy of the life lessons I have learned,” said John Santone about his new book. “We are all in control of our future successes and in this book I have captured some of the “aha moments” I’ve experienced through the ups and downs of my life. My hope is that others will benefit from the lessons so that they are able to strive for and achieve their best professional life.”

Each chapter chronicles an experience from the author’s personal and professional life and ends with a North Denver Johnnie Lesson, like the following from Chapter 33:

“If you’re willing to do all you can to reach your potential, don’t settle by working for a company that offers you only the ability to earn a living!”

One key belief that Santone puts forth in the book is the value and importance of understanding company goals and aligning yourself with your manager. In order to be effective and be recognized in your job you have to take ownership of your successes and communicate clearly with your boss the goals you have set for your future.

Santone encourages readers to let go of their past and focus on the future by being the best at your job every day. Observe others in the workplace and determine what it will take to be the best in your department and then do it; today, tomorrow and every day.

“I believe that each and every day you must do the very best job possible, think about your future by investing time and effort to improve your current skill set,” said Santone. “Additionally, you should work to acquire new skills that may prove as “difference makers” when your name comes up during management meetings involving personnel and promotions.”

“John has lived quite a life in business and personally,” said Lisa Umina, founder and president of Halo Publishing International ( http://www.HaloPublishing.com ). “He does a great job of sharing his life lessons and offering great tips for how we can succeed in business and life. A must read for anyone who wants to do more with their career.”

Face each day with a can-do spirit and remember the words of North Denver Johnnie when he says: “Never give up, especially when it is your turn!”

Journey of North Denver Johnnie is now available at Halo Publishing, Amazon and Barnes and Noble, in hard cover for $25.95 paperback for $17.95 and $6.95 for the e-book.

* Halo Publishing ( http://halopublishing.com/6r-s/john-d.-santone.html )

* Amazon ( https://www.amazon.com/Journey-North-Denver-Johnnie-Street-ebook/dp/B076QFZY45/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1509379017&sr=1-1&keywords=John+Santone+Halo+Publishing+International )

* Barnes and Noble ( https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/journey-of-north-denver-johnnie-john-d-santone/1127277724?ean=9781612445908 )

About John Santone:

John is a hard-working, passionate competitor in all areas of his life. In the business world, he worked his way up to executive manager in high-profile companies. In the sports world, he became a 14-handicap golfer and won the PPC Fall Classic Hold’em Poker Tournament. He is also a car enthusiast, having owned many high-performance vehicles. John and his wife, Gayle, live in Tampa, Florida with their two bichons, Rocky and Chanel.

About Halo Publishing International:

Halo Publishing International is a self-publishing company that publishes adult fiction and non-fiction, children’s literature, self-help, spiritual, and faith-based books. We continually strive to help authors reach their publishing goals and provide many different services that help them do so. http://www.HaloPublishing.com

Press & Media Contact:

Lisa Umina, Publisher

Halo Publishing International

1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176,

San Antonio, TX 78213 – USA

+1 877-705-9647

contact@halopublishing.com

http://www.halopublishing.com