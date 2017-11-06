Udaipur: It’s time to brace up for the real cricketing action, right in your city with the popular Wonder Cement Saath: 7 Mahotsav flagged off in the city today.

The flag off in Udaipur was done this morning with drums, fireworks and the roar of bikes by the management team of Wonder Cement Ltd. consisting Mr. Ibrahim Ali (Whole Time Director), Mr. Vivek Patni ( Director), Mr. Jagdish Chandra Toshniwal (Managing Director), Mr. Parmanand Patidar ( Director), Mr. Sailesh Mohta (President Marketing), Mr. Jaideep Shah (CFO) and Mr. Sunil Bhatnagar (Corporate HR Head) .

Post the simultaneous flag off in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and MP, roadshows will be organized at 300 locations with vans running 100kms a day for 7 days to promote the event and also registrations.

This year’ action-packed tourney, now in its second edition, was formally kicked off by the legendry Kapil Dev at Delhi who also announced a personal prize money of Rs.1 lakh to be given to the best player on the day of the finale on 24th December 2017, at Udaipur.

With the prize money pegged at Rs. 40 lakhs, this year’s Wonder Cement Saath: 7- Cricket Mahotsav will have 48,000 participants and 300 tosses covering the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

After 15 matches between the 16 shortlisted teams, one winning team will emerge as the Team of Tehsil. Tehsils’ teams will converge at the District Level and face each other to select the District Team. District Teams will converge at the Zonal level and Zonal Teams will meet at Udaipur for the playoffs. The final match will be played in Udaipur where the show down will take place and the winner of the tournament will be announced.

Cricket fans worldwide have grown much above the IPL and T20. Wonder Cement Saath: 7 Cricket Mahotsav, keeps it short, simple and sweet with covering 7 players in 7 overs match wherein 1 women in the team, holds a bonus of 7 runs.

Although the aim is to promote cricket from grass root level, its target is still sky high where the citizens of the country interact with each other, irrespective of their caste, creed, customs, costumes and perhaps even their convictions. Started in 2015 as a social experiment aimed at encouraging rural talent, Wonder Cement Saath: 7 Cricket Mahotsav witnessed a huge success in the Desert Kingdom-Rajasthan.

Being the world’s largest ‘Consumer Engagement Campaign’ weaved around cricket, Wonder Cement Saath: 7 Cricket Mahaotsav’s main objectives are to provide:-

* Respect for women

* Unity in people across all strata

* Empowerment of youth

* Generation of local employment

* Encouragement of talent

About Wonder Cement:

Wonder Cement Limited is a leading cement company catering to markets across the country pre-dominating the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Established in 2010 with its headquarters in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Wonder Cement Ltd is known for its high quality of products that reflect the enriched heritage of its parent company RK Marble, a leading name in the marble industry. The company with its plant located at Chittorgarh today produces 6.75 million tons per annum, thus occupying a prominent position in the industry. Special efforts are taken to ensure that the plant upholds the latest environmental norms with the help of reverse air bag house, ESP and a number of nuisance bag filters to remain clean and dust free. The manufacturing unit is established with technical collaborations with Thyssenkrupp and Pfeiffer Ltd. of Germany. Wonder Cement is planning to further expand its current capacity to 10 million tons by setting up a third production line.

