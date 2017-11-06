As the RPSC results for RAS 2016 were declared, Chanakya IAS Academy outshone once again with its candidates featuring in the top selections.

The candidates who have scored top ranks are –Upendra Kumar Sharma (Rank 5), Jaipal Singh Rathore (Rank15), Manish Sharma (Rank 23) and Mayank Jain (Rank 42). These sterling results illustrate the fine teaching standards of the Academy. It has garnered a total of 50+ successful selections in the RPSC examination this year.

This clearly substantiates the high level of trust that the academy enjoys all over the Rajasthan State and the creadibility it has earned nationwide. The academy aims to provide quality guidance to RAS Aspirants and enriching their problem solving and decision making skills, which are essential in achieving success in this examination.

Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming response received by the Academy for its RAS endeavor Mr. AK Mishra, Founder & Chairman, Chanakya IAS Academy announced the exclusive English medium batches for its ongoing RAS program. In his address Success Guru AK Mishra congratulated all the rankers and reiterated the Academy’s resolve to guide the students in all possible dimensions including RAS Foundation, RAS PRE, RAS Pre/ Mains TEST SERIES, Interview Guidance Program, And a well researched study material available through correspondence as well.

Mrs. Manisha Bhardwaj, Centre Head Jaipur Branch said,“ The Academy is committed to prepare the students holistically for this prestigious examination. Our Weekly Tests, Rajasthan Current Affairs Classes, Doubt clearing sessions, make us a cut above the rest. Many new enrichment initiatives are being added from this session to enhance the result exponentially and motivate the youth of Rajasthan to partake in the success story of this glorious state.”