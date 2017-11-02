Medical Tourism is the most recent trend in the globalization of the healthcare industry that is booming and gaining prominence in developing countries.

With the availability of the cheapest and the most accredited health care facility, India is expected to become the leading hub for patients seeking medical treatments across the world.

This has led to the emergence of a new leader in the Global medical tourism industry- India.

Overtaking Thailand in the recent years amongst the corridors of health, India is poised to become the hub for best medical treatment facilities across the world by 2020.

Globalization has promoted a consumerist culture, thereby promoting goods and services that can feed the aspirations arising from this culture.

This has changed the character of the medical care sector, with the entry of the corporate sector.

Besides the urgent need for quality treatment services, people across the world are making India, the Focal point for cost-effective facilities available.

With the integration of surplus talent, technology, tourist attraction, trade and tradition, India is a potential place to promote itself as a Premier Global Healthcare destination and enable streamlined medical services.

Medical Tourism As A Global Industry

This process is being facilitated by the corporate sector involved in medical care as well as the tourism industry – both private and public.

Foreign patients traveling to India to seek medical treatment have drastically increased since 2013.

This is due to the fact that India offers medical facilities, including critical care at one-tenth of the cost of U.S.

The Government’s role and support along with online portals like 3hcare.in, to boost medical tourism is also focusing on several areas including quality standards and easy visa processes to make India a global destination for healthcare services.

India is a great location for foreign patients because this is a place where the entire range of healthcare sector finds place.

Medical tourism chooses India as their favorable destination because of the key opportunities in Indian healthcare sector in the form of efficient infrastructure and technology.

The health insurance market and national medical system here are well developed, which is convenient for visitors from the West and Middle East.

They also find the hospital expenses very affordable. The travel and tourism industry already accounts for one of every nine job opportunities created in India, currently aggregating over 20 million employees.

It is estimated that this industry generates more jobs per unit investment than any other sector.

H0W India Is Becoming The Leader In Health Services?

India is known as the Health capital of Asia. With several multi and super specialty hospitals across the country brings in an average of 1500 international patients each day.

The growing trend of medical tourist attraction in India can be linked to the affordable treatment, on-priority consultation with no waiting time, and the best in class facilities offered at various hospitals.

Further Advantages Include:

Ease of travel – The government has removed visa restrictions on tourist visas that required a two-month gap between consecutive visits for people from Gulf countries which is likely to boost medical tourism. Moreover, visa on arrival eased off the stay for many medical travelers coming to India with a medical reason for up to 30 days.

Cost effective – the treatment cost in India is at least estimated to be only one-tenth of the cost when compared to any developed country. With the most popular and the state of the art alternative medicines and treatment, AYUSH, India finds a prime position amongst the foreign patients.

Quality healthcare service – India has 28 JCI accredited hospitals, though a foreign patient seeking treatment in India opts for the best Doctor Hospital combination. The technological advancements in healthcare IT has helped them in seeking the best satisfactory pair. With the advent of online portals like 3hcare.in, the services taken by the medical traveler has eased off. Many hospitals also give the option of continuing the treatment through telemedicine.

4 Language – Despite India’s diversity of languages, English is an official language and is widely spoken. In the region of Delhi-NCR which is fast emerging as a hotspot for medical tourism, a number of hospitals have hired language translators to make patients from other countries feel comfortable along with helping them for better facilitation. 3hcare.in has been a front-runner in providing Online Medical Opinion and Plan my surgery with direct consultation from the best hospitals of your choice. This platform is a one-stop-shop for all the health needs of the patients.

The author of this article is C.A. (Dr.) Ruchi Gupta, Founder, and CEO, 3hcare.in