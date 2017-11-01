Hitile has just convened the New Product Unveiling Event Conference of the third quarter in October. In this conference, Hitile has announced a upgraded TD LED Display to the market. TD P2.976 was also a newly launched pixel pitch to offer a third choice among P1.9-P2.3. By now, TD LED Display is consisted of four pixel pitches including PH1.923mm, PH2.5mm, PH2.976mm and PH3mm. This product series can be broadly applied in stage performance, exhibitions, broadcasting situations to highlight your show, and as for PH3.9mm it can be also used in semi-outdoor and outdoor rental screen events.

What’s more, Hitile R&D department has made some certain improvements of TD LED Display based on actual use. The one that has attracted many eyes is TD with all-black face. This upgraded TD fine pixel pitch outdoor rental solution adopts all-black LED lamps. Thus, it will bring you super high contrast ratio at 8000:1. See the comparison picture taken on site:

In addition, other improvements are all related to offer more convenience to users during installation. Traditional curved screen is built by exclusive curved panel or equipped with connector, which will result in excessive screens, complicated operation and inefficient installation. Hitile TD LED video Display solves this problem by employing integrated curvable latch system. Only one kind of panel can supports for both flat and curved assembly without any tool, curving block and connector. By achieving this, TD LED Display can flexibly meet client’s various demands in applications.

Furthermore, in order to create a more user-friendly product, Hitile has released the designated accessories to match with TD LED Display as well: Upgraded mounting frame and rigging frame— supports for flat and curved assembly as well as touring cart— lower the cost of transportation and package, simplify screen assembly in every show.

It’s a brand new idea to apply fine pixel pitch LED display for rental market. Europe has the most thriving market in cultural application. Sports events, concerts, exhibitions, conferences and other cultural events are all with great demands of high-end LED flexible screen . Compared with traditional rental solutions, fine-pitch LED display is usually considered more fragile. Moreover, rental market involves with more diverse applications, temporary assembly and unpredictable actual external environment. All of the above has posed new challenges to fine-pitch rental screen. However, the launch of TD LED Display is a proof that Hitile has great confidence in its product endurance and quality, and Hitile believes in the promising future of fine-pitch rental market due to the fact that searching for something better is the natural impulse of human beings and it can never be stopped. This rental led display will surely cause a stir in the led screen market.

