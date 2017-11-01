Today, Cisdem released AppCrypt for Mac 3.6.0 with enhanced performance. It can lock app and block websites on Mac with one password to make your work be more efficient, keep your privacy safely and provide your family healthy working and studying environment.

“With the Internet be more closely with our life, on the one hand, it provides much convenient for us, but on the other hand, it may disturb our work with annoying pop-up windows and message, reveal our privacy while we leave our Mac etc. The new version of Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac can helps to block apps and websites with password on specific days and times safely”, said Aaron Smith, Cisdem Project Manager.

New Features in Version 3.6.0

Improvements to make it user-friendly

1.Show windows to enter password when double click the running app.

2.Redesigned the icon of Key to make it be visible among any background.

3.Redesigned intuitive UI.

Fix some minor bugs.

Main features of Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac

Support to block app and websites on Mac with one password.

Keep tracks of failed attempts to access the locked apps.

Support to set time schedule to unlock locked apps at a specified time.

Support to add websites to blacklist and whitelist.

Global shortcuts settings to make operation be more easily.

Automatically terminate the inactive apps while Mas goes to sleep.

Price and Availability

Free download the latest version to try the great function is available now. You can get a single license of Cisdem AppCrypt Mac 3.6.0 at $19.99, and free update the latest version. To get more information about this Mac app blocker, you can visit https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt-mac.html

About Cisdem

Cisdem provides productivity and business software that helps Mac users to get their job done faster. The products include top rated software centered on utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, and some mobile tools. The company is dedicated in building highly efficient Mac software that make life easier and processes simpler. More detail information about Cisdem at Cisdem official website.