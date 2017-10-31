According to a study report titled “Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027” submitted recently with “Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)”, as the number of surgeries, amputation and trauma cases increase due to diseases related to bad lifestyle, the orthopaedic bone cement and casting materials market grows in parallel. It further says that elderly population is on rise and faces amputations due to knee & spine problem, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis which is one of the factors that drives the market of orthopaedic bone cement and casting materials.

As per the report, the manufacturers in the orthopaedic bone cement and casting materials market are finding ways to interact with the end-user directly with minimal resources to increase sales. They are focusing on building new distribution channels such as digital marketing.

The report uses certain analysis techniques to find out future scope of the orthopaedic bone cement and casting materials market. According to the report, the said market holds value worth US$ 2000 Mn in 2017 and expected to grow nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of value over the forecast period of 2017–2027.

The report begins with executive summary that summarizes the entire content of the report in few pages and contains market overview and market analysis. The other section in the report provides basics of orthopaedic bone cement and casting materials market including market taxonomy, market definition, macro-economic factors and opportunity analysis.

For detailed insight, the report has segmented the orthopaedic bone cement and casting materials market geographically into regions which are Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, North America and Japan. For every region, the historical & projected market size has been estimated by country, product type, application and end user for the period 2012 to 2027.

The report studies competition involved in the orthopaedic bone cement and casting materials market and lists some of the key players. The report has profiled the companies operated in the market with detail included as company overview, financials, company strategy and latest developments. Some of the major companies are 3M Health Care Ltd., BSN medical, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew Plc, DJO Global, Inc., Heraeus Holding, BeneCare Medical, DePuy Companies (Sub. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) and Exactech, Inc., TEKNIMED, MIKA MEDICAL, Innovation Rehab LTD and Össur.

