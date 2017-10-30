Various travel websites are galore. Any tourist destination worth attention has one or more devoted to it and is also featured by a bunch of other sites. In order to succeed with a Web-based travel startup, you must, often, be able to uncover a facet of your tourist sight, attraction, or destination previously unseen, or offer a service, previously unavailable. Both the scenarios may prove to be tough to pull off.

Moreover, while it is, certainly, essential to have a viable underlying idea, travel is one of the business niches where an even brilliant startup idea can easily get hobbled by a technical embodiment that stunts growth and strips you of the ability to adjust to the evolving needs of your market.

How can you hedge the risks, raise the odds, and, ultimately, develop a well-performing and profitable travel website?

