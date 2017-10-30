PRC Specializes in providingheavyweight equipment parts, especially excavator parts. We offer original superiorityheavy equipment’s liketooth,adaptor side cutter, pin & washer (rubber) etc.

STEEL

Our main product is low-alloy casting. Whereas melting items of old metal in the electric induction furnacewe add Ferro-alloy needed for special materials for tooth, point and adapter. Made of excellent qualitymaterials, each of our products is the outcome of an optimal production system ranging from the management of metal, melting, and injection to heat treatment. Our products represent outstanding standards ofdurability, hardness and shock resistance. Our products are widely used at construction sites and mines, proving that the products are durable and solid.

HARDNESS

Hardness is measured by physical resistance against continuous transformation of the steel surface. Thisis seen as resistance to sliding and scratching. With best alloy ratio and heat treatment our productsguarantee a wonderful standard of hardness. The even hardness on the surface and deep inside the products provides superior abrasion resistance.

CHARRY IMPACT ENERGY

Impact value together with hardness is an importance factor in steel. It measures the amount of energy absorbed bysteel before it breaks. Products with high impact value aremore appropriate in places like Rocky Mountains whereimpact and sliding abrasion occur simultaneously. Ourproducts with high hardness as well as high impact value,do not easily break and wear in an environment that produces strong impacts.

WEAR RESISTANCE

Wear resistance is a very complicated process involving arrange of variables, and thus is difficult to measure. However, the high-quality material of our tooth and adapter canwithstand pressure from any topographical conditions. Theproducts provide high impact value and hardness, endurehigh temperatures caused by friction, and consequentlyreduce abrasion to the lowest extent.

PRODUCTS RANGE

EscoSeries ,Conicial Type, Dredge Type, Ripper Tip &Helilok Type, Caterpillar Series,Komatsu Series, Hensley, bobcat, Doosan, Daewoo,Hyundai,Volvo,Kobelco, Series,HitachiSeries,JCBSeries,Case, John Dheer Etc.

PRODUCTS

• Teeth

• Side Cutter

• Adaptor

• Pin, washer & Rubber

PRC one of the leading Hyundai excavator parts supplier in Korea, We offers Heavy Equipment Parts and Excavator parts likeDoosan engine generator parts, undercarriage spare parts, ground engaging tools, hydraulic pump spare parts, hydraulic attachment parts, hydraulic swing motor reduction device, hydraulic travel motor reduction device, hydraulic breaker hammer parts, etc.