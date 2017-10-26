Are you a plant manager in an industrial enterprise? Well, chances are you are already looking for better initiatives to manage your energy solutions. While you may find this process painstaking and overwhelming, the truth is that it is also worth it. This is because of the specific industries that take up to 33% of the energy in the U.S. With such prospects, it is important that you think about industrial efficiency in your plant.

This should start with a comprehensive industrial energy audit from one of the respected companies offering energy management solutions. And when it comes to energy audits for plants, Onsite Energy is one of the most respected firms you can work with. The firm has been in existence since 1982, where they have been able to help thousands of clients to cut down their energy expenses, while at the same time improving operations.

It is important that industrial entrepreneurs be keen on the kind of efficient energy implementing partners they choose to work. There are many instances where energy efficient projects seem to be doing well by offering substantial savings. Unfortunately, these massive savings are only recorded during the initial monitoring period. Over time, these energy efficiency benefits start reducing and things go back to the way they used to be.

This is one of the reasons why experience and competence are key when choosing implementing partners. When working with Onsite, for instance, you will benefit from a host of services during the initial energy audit exercise. Some of them include: central plant optimization, battery storage assessment, retro-commissioning assessment, data center optimization and building performance benchmarking among others.

What is even more interesting is the fact that these services are rendered at no extra cost. You do not have to struggle with industrial lighting solutions, when in fact, it is one of their specialties. Besides the afore-mentioned, Onsite Energy also offers utility incentive administration services. This means that you get to benefit from your energy efficient project.

The Federal Government today, alongside state and local governments are keen on seeing each of the industries that account for the 33% energy consumption are compliant with the new energy efficient practices. In order to make them compliant without affecting the economy, they are now offering rebates and incentive programs that most plants and homeowners are buying into. Onsite will during the course of implementation of your project, identify and administer cash rebate and incentive programs. Using onsite means that you are hiring an expert to help you negotiate for the best incentive rebates for the energy efficient project.