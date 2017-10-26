Mawana Sugars gets associated with the ace Golfer, Vani Kapoor. The association is in line with the company’s brand philosophy of supporting Golf and other sporting events. As a part of this alliance, the Mawana logo will be featured on her T-shirt, cap and golf kit for all her upcoming international tournaments including the European Tour – 2017. Vani will also conduct Golf clinics and social media promotions for Mawana Sugars.

Speaking on the association, Vani Kapoor said, “I am very happy to be associated with Mawana Sugars. Mawana’s unwavering support to the sport has encouraged many promising young golfers across the nation to pursue the sport professionally.”

On the development, Siddharth Shriram, Advisor, Mawana Sugars, said “Golf in India is growing and the younger generation of lady golfers is now becoming a force to reckon with on the global stage. We at Mawana, are delighted to support Vani Kapoor for all her upcoming tournaments for the next one year.”