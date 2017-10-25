Singapore – 19th October 2017 – Baba Chews proposes to you a wide range of tasty dishes from Malacca Traditional Food. Being a well-known restaurant in Singapore and localized in the center of the Katong Square, the restaurant has a lot of interesting to show you, from a beautiful interior design to an extremely tasty menu, that will definitely surprise everyone.

Their website is an interactive platform that presents thoroughly the actual location and some additional contact information for potential clients. Also, on the website you can discover some photos from the inside of the local, as well as admire the beauty that makes the restaurant even more attractive. Many of their delicious plates from Nonya Cuisine are placed in the album on the webpage which really attract by their unicity and interesting approach. Moreover, you are able to book a table online and be sure that you will be able to savor your evening in the nicest local from your area.

Babachews has a lot of advantages to propose to their potential customers. First of all, speaking about the overall impression inside, you feel always in safety and very comfy. A cozy atmosphere gives a lot of positive feelings and you want to stay more and more in this restaurant. How about the food, it is important to mention the remarkable Singaporean cuisine and the high level of professionalism of the chiefs. Every piece of food was attentively arranged in the plate and it was really beautiful to eat and savor. Last but not least, not only the music which made the atmosphere, but also the restaurant personal were very kind and open to your wishes.

About Baba Chews:

Baba Chews is one of the best restaurant in Singapore that offers genuine Singaporean Food. Having a lot of experience in the restaurant business and working with the best master chiefs, the restaurant has already gained an enormous success and is recognized internationally. All of the clients of Baba Chews are really satisfied with everything: starting with the plates and ending up with the warm atmosphere of the restaurant. For those who have not yet discovered the Baba Chews interesting places, they are all invited to beautify their evening and visit Baba Chews. Do not hesitate to spend perfectly the night in the best Singaporean authentic restaurant.

Contact:

Company Name: Baba Chews

Address: 86 East Coast Road Katong Square (S) 428788

Phone: 6723 2025

Email: hello@babachews.com.sg

Website: www.babachews.com.sg