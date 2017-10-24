(Kolkata, Monday, 28 October 2013) – Enjoy the feeling of anticipation and sheer excitement during the weeks of pregnancy, by having the experts of Gynaecare Clinic by your side. You will stay prepared for any type of obstetrics complications that might have otherwise cropped up. The path towards motherhood will remain a uniformly smooth one.

At the Gynaecare pregnancy abortion center, the latest ante-natal support is provided to expecting moms. Regular ultrasound scan sessions are organized, and the general health conditions of the pregnant ladies are closely monitored. Over here, all provisions for pregnancy-related diagnostic tests, like ECG and ultrasonography in India, are available too. After a successful delivery, you will also get in-depth post-natal care services as well.

In case you have any problems in your natural fertility levels, the resident gynaecologist in Kolkata at Gynaecare Clinic would come to your aid. The staff at our clinic keeps a close tab on all the sophisticated procedures for IVF treatment in India, and uses the same to remove all types of fertility disorders. General fertility-enhancing pills and medications are also often prescribed by the practitioners. Intrauterine insemination methods are applied at the Gynaecare infertility center in Kolkata as well, to help ladies become happy mothers!

There are often confusions in the minds of women regarding the correct age to become pregnant and/or the best way to conceive a baby. To effectively handle all such queries, interactive sexology sessions and counseling is also done at Gynaecare Clinic. Simple yet vital tips to avoid unwanted pregnancies, which might lead to complicated abortion operations, are also shared. Once you become a regular at our pregnancy and IVF center in Kolkata, the entire concept of pregnancy would become a lot simpler to you.

To complement the services of our gynecologist in Kolkata, we have state-of-the-art laboratory facilities at our clinic. All types of blood tests are done in collaboration with the SRL Religare Labs. All the international medical norms and regulations are closely adhered to, at the Gynaecare infertility and abortion clinic in Kolkata. The risk-factor associated with pregnancy would go down significantly, when you avail of the clinic’s services.

And what if the condition of your gynecological health is such that, becoming a mother in the natural way is not an option? You need not despair – for at Gyneacare Clinic, excellent surrogacy services are available as well. Probable surrogate partners are thoroughly examined by the in-house experts, to gauge their suitability for bearing a child. All the legal aspects related to surrogacy in India are expertly handled by the staff at Gynaecare too.

Professionalism and sincerity are two features that characterize all the medical treatment procedures conducted at Gynaecare Clinic. While operating as an abortion center in Kolkata, care is taken to ensure that the pregnancy termination does not, in any way, hamper your reproductive capabilities in future. The surgery is conducted in a confidential manner, ruling out possibilities of unauthorized access of the patient records. If you are undergoing an infertility treatment course at Gynaecare, you can rest assured that other people will never come to know about it, without your consent. You will always have the final say in deciding with whom you will share the details about your gynecological health.

At Gynaecare, due importance is placed on regular research studies on pregnancy and other related topics. This, in turn, ensures that would-be mothers can get the best possible support and healthcare services – for a hassle-free motherhood. After the results of the confirmatory pregnancy tests come in, you will be told about the various physiological and gynecological health that are likely to happen during the first, second and third trimesters. In case you face any sudden emergencies (which can range from pelvic pains, to a premature breaking of your water) – getting in touch with our pregnancy and IVF clinic in Kolkata won’t be a problem. Gynaecare offers viable solutions for general gynecology complaints too.

For an online consultancy session with an expert gynaecologist at Gynaecare, fill up the form at www.gynaecare.co.in/contact.html. You can fix an appointment with a gynecological expert, by dialing 9433367751 (from 8 am to 8 pm). For getting all your queries resolved, you can send emails to gynaecareclinic@yahoo.co.in. You will get a complete idea of all our medical treatments and services, by taking a tour of www.gynaecare.co.in. A large number of ladies (from Kolkata as well as other cities) have availed our services to experience the bliss of motherhood – join them now!