Cisdem Video Converter for Mac is an amazing and professional tool that allows everyone to convert & download videos and rip DVD to videos without putting much effort on it. Today, a new version 3.5.0 was released which made it even more powerful and helpful.

With the update of electronic products, William G. Smith, the manager of Cisdem multimedia department, realized it is impending to upgrade the supported devices of Cisdem Video Converter for Mac. To keep creative, it adds a large number of new output types, like iPhone 7/ 7 Plus/ 8/ 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 4/ 5/ 7/ 8, iPod Touch 6, Apple TV 4K, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro 10.5- inch & 12.9- inch, etc.

What’s New in Version 3.5.0

Add more supported output devices: iPhone X, iPod Touch 6 iTunes Video, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy S7/ S7 edge/ S8/ S8+, etc.

Guaranteed conversion quality: 100% keep the original video quality

Improve download speed: high-speed downloading to save your valuable time

Fully compatible with OS X 10.9 Mavericks, OS X 10.10 Yosemite, OS X 10.11 El Capitan, macOS 10.12 Sierra and mac OS 10.13 high sierra.

Main Features Video Converter for Mac 3.5.0

1. Support Conversions between various videos and audios

Easily convert one format to another one, such as MP4 to MP3, MKV to MP4, FLV to AVI, WMV to MOV, MP4 to FLAC, etc. In the new 3.5.0 version, users have more choices.

2. Download videos from major video steaming websites

Feel free to download movies, music and other interesting videos and audios from over 1000 video websites, including YouTube, Bandcamp, DailyMotion, Blip, Veoh, Metacafe, and Vimeo, etc.

3. Rip general and encrypted DVD to video rapidly

Rip home DVD to video for backing up or playing on Mac, iPhone, Android, iPad, iPod or other different devices.

4. One click to share all of your friends

Publish videos to facebook, twitter, goolge+, etc. for sharing them to your families, friends and colleagues.

Price and Availability

Now the single license of Cisdem Video Converter for Mac is at $49.99. Users can download the free trial firstly from the Cisdem official website: https://www.cisdem.com/video-player-mac.html.

About Cisdem Inc.

Established in 2014, Cisdem gain considerable fame within 3 years. It is committed to create reliable utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, and some mobile tools for both business and home Mac users. Meanwhile, Cisdem developers also keep learning professional knowledge on Mac, sparing no effort to make software more user-friendly and innovative.