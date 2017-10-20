Los Angeles-based private investment firm provides customized debt and equity financing to Topspin for investment in Bear Down Brands.

LOS ANGELES, OCTOBER 2017 – Breakwater Management, LLC (“Breakwater”) is pleased to announce the recent closing of a financing transaction to support an investment in Bear Down Brands (“Bear Down”) by Topspin Partners (“Topspin”). Breakwater provided a senior secured unitranche term loan facility with equity co-investment through its direct lending vehicle, Breakwater Credit Opportunities Fund, L.P. Based in Los Angeles, Breakwater is a private investment firm that specializes in direct debt and equity investments in leading lower middle market companies. Breakwater has been investing since 2009 through its Credit Opportunities Fund and co-investment vehicles.

Saif Mansour, Managing Partner at Breakwater, commented: “We are excited to partner with Topspin and Bear Down in providing a customized debt and equity capital solution to help the company achieve its next stage of growth. We are impressed by Bear Down’s suite of segment-leading products and are delighted to add another dynamically growing business to our portfolio.”

Topspin’s Leigh Randall stated, “Breakwater was a thoughtful and flexible partner in this financing, and we look forward to benefiting from the team’s experience as Bear Down executes on its various growth initiatives.”