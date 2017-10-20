Pat Abraham recently hit the Amazon.com best-seller lists with the new book, “Think Big.”

Sydney, Australia – October, 2017 – Pat Abraham who is featured on the cover of the book, with his photo alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently joined a select group of Australia’s leading experts, to co-author the book titled, “Think Big: How to Thrive in Life and Business in a Rapidly Changing World!”. The book was released on September 15, 2017 by Celebrity Publishing. This book shot to Best Seller status on Amazon.com within a matter of days.

Think Big showcases Pat Abraham and a group of experts who share their secret strategies to conquer the competition and bring ongoing abundance into your business and your life.

Pat contributed a chapter titled “One of These Three Things Suck in Your Business”

If you are not achieving the success you want in your business, it is because one or more of the three key areas that drive your ability to attract loyal customers and grow your business isn’t working.

Celebrity Publishing says this book is for those who are “ready for a massive success breakthrough, in this book from Success Experts you will discover how to improve your health, happiness and vitality, set goals and achieve them, build a support team with advice from World Champions, improve your self esteem, personal safety and confidence, embrace change and challenges with a positive attitude,maximize your full potential, overcome obstacles for greater success and prosperity all while creating greater profits and increasing your personal wealth.

Read one chapter each day of this inspirational book and change your mindset to change your results. Stop thinking and playing small! Think Big! Dream Big! Life the Life of Your Dreams!”

Pat Abraham has worked for over 30 years with business owners in a range of industries to grow their business. He has seen it all…the good, the bad and the ugly! He knows what works and what stinks! He has seen trends and buzz-words come and go. He has held senior management roles in both private and public enterprise and is known for delivering results in challenging situations. He uses adapts these experience so they get results in SME businesses.

Pat Abraham shares his philosophy that business can be done rightly, or wrongly. He calls it like it is and like all good coaches he works with businesses to ensure they have a winning game plan and team, and this includes working closely with the captain of the team, i.e. the business owner! He says he knows the challenges business owners face.

Pat Abraham works with clients to see the future first and then ensure the appropriate systems and processes are in place to capture these opportunities. He is passionate about seeing his clients and their businesses reach their potential.

After such a successful release, Pat Abraham will now be recognised by The National Best Selling Authors Academy.

