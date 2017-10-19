CAGO Announces the 4th Annual International Art Call for the 2017 “ALL Colors” Art Competition & Exhibition.

Annapolis, MD, United States, October 19, 2017 — Contemporary Art Gallery Online announces their 4th Annual International 2017 “ALL Colors” Online Art Competition. Contemporary Art Gallery Online encourages entries from all medium artists regardless of their experience or education in the art field. A group exhibition of all entrants will be held online at Contemporary Art Gallery Online from November 5th to December 3th, 2017. This competition will be judged within three categories; Paintings, Photography and Mixed Media and 3D Work. Awards will be given for the top 5 to 8 works selected. (this will depend on the number of submissions in each category). In addition, depending on the amount and the quality of the entries received, Honorable Recognition awards will also be presented. This competition opens October 8, 2017 and closes November 4, 2017. Winners will be announced on November 20, 2017. Entry Fee: $15 for up to three images and/or $25 for up to five images. Funds in US Dollars.

Prizes include Memberships to Contemporary Art Gallery Online, Digital Award Certificate, Event Collateral, Radio Interview, Inclusion in the Year End Anthology Publication, Extensive Marketing and much more.

To read the complete Prospectus: http://www.contemporaryartgalleryonline.gallery/november-2017-art-competition-all-colors



To enter the Competition and Exhibition: http://tinyurl.com/2017-colors

About Contemporary Art Gallery Online:

Contemporary Art Gallery Online is a collector’s number 1 source for all original contemporary art. CAGOnline is proud to showcase Tomorrow’s Art Giants, Today. To further expose these talented artists, CAGOnline has created CAGO Media. CAGO Media has two purposes. First is to share art business ideas, and second to introduce artists to the buying public. CAGO Media accomplishes both of these initiatives, by programming Radio and TV shows. The Business of Art Show airs bi-monthly, 15 to 20 minute episodes. Hosted by Sharon Belle Hawkshawe, each episode discusses everything pertaining to the Business of Art. The What is Art Show is a monthly 30 minute episode with hosts Michael Harris (art collector) and Sharon Hawkshawe (acclaimed artist), who discuss current art movements and art shows. The hosts are occasionally joined by museum curators, gallery owners, art critics and art insiders. The third show is An Artist Speaks. These lively 30 minute episodes are in depth interviews with Artists; discussing their art process, philosophy and a candid look at their work. Finally; every month, a video is produced showcasing the monthly art participants. Other videos highlight gallery artist and art styles. To stay current with Contemporary Art Gallery Online and CAGO Media; follow Contemporary Art Gallery Online on Twitter and Facebook.

Portrait of CAGO:

Contemporary Art Gallery Online was founded in 2001. Since its inception, CAGO promotes and sales art on behalf of its member artists. Contemporary Art Gallery Online also hosts a juried, monthly art competition. Each month there is a different theme. All participants are then showcased for a month in an Online Gallery Exhibition.

Contact:

Portia Simms

Contemporary Art Gallery Online

3 Church Circle

Annapolis, MD 21401

844-210-7722

cago.offices@gmail.com

http://www.contemporaryartgalleryonline.gallery