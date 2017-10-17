Rasdale Stamp Company is a highly reputed philatelic firm that is renowned for hosting public auctions in Illinois every four months. At the ripe age of 85, the company claims to be “the oldest family owned and operated stamp auction house in the United States.” Public Auction #433 concluded successfully on Sunday the 20th of August, 2017.

Since its inception in 1932, Rasdale Stamp Company has conducted 430+ successful public auctions in the United States. The 433rd auction attracted collectors from all over the world and it featured a wide range of philatelic lots including rare postage, coins & currency, sport memorabilia, postal history & stationery, collections, accumulations, stocks, supplies & literature, individual covers, reproductions, and picture postcards, from all over the globe.

Pre-auction bidding ended on August 18, 2017 at 7:00 pm (New York time) and bids were updated at 7:36 pm on the same day in readiness for the live auction the following day. The main event kicked off at 10:00 am (New York time) on Saturday, August 19 in the company’s auction gallery at 37 Chestnut Ave., Westmont-IL 60559. It ended the following day, August 20, 2017.

The 433rd public auction featured 1,795 philatelic lots, all available for pre-bidding via mail, fax, phone, email, in person, or by an agent selected by the buyer. Customers who could not travel to Westmont for the live event were able to conveniently participate in the in-house auction using the company’s innovative online bidding platform: Rasdale Live Auctions. The priciest lot was a two volume mint and used 1847-1964 collection from the Country Club estate. It realized $25,500, which was more than double its catalog value of $12,000. An impressive three volume mostly mint 19th and 20th century book collection also from the Country Club estate came in second raking in a tremendous $18,500 from a catalog value of just $7,500. Most of the lots accrued several hundred dollars but a good number of them ran into the thousands. More company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/117999151930492453804 or by using URL https://goo.gl/ZuXkL2

Rasdale Stamp Company will host one more public auction this year on November 18 & 19. The company attributes its continued success in the philatelic industry to its superior service delivery. Company reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rasdale+Stamp+Company/@41.816317,-87.9773567,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x4f0ef1314e1483cc!8m2!3d41.816317!4d-87.975168?hl=en

This family run and long established company belongs to some of the most prestigious philatelic associations, societies and clubs including the Ann Arbor Collectors Club, the American Stamp Dealers Association (ASDA), the American Philatelic Society, and the American Topical Association, among many others. They can be followed at http://www.mycityfaces.com/rasdale-stamp-company/bus-24483/

Contact:

Kristin Maravelias

Company: Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Fax: (630) 794-9958

Email: info@rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com/