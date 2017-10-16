The elderly and the disabled need support of their family to move around or take care of themselves. To offer some independence and helping them to lead a dignified life you can now find many home care products available in the market that makes life simple for them. Those who find it difficult to move in their community or walk to a nearby store can find the mobility scooters as the best transport mode as this comes as a four wheel vehicle can be handled by anyone without much effort. This mobility scooters are light weight and compact which can also be folded to carry with ease in a van, bus, boat or other means to use wherever needed. You don’t need any tools or technique to assemble the scooter but can just unfold and use it in less than a minute’s time.

The mobility scooters are backed up with battery charge which are fixed with lithium battery that gives best mileage on every recharge. You can also find these scooters coming with battery backup storage compartment so that you can travel without worrying about running out of the battery power. This weighs not more than 25 kg but can withhold a maximum weight of 115kg without any problem. There are different models in this mobility scooters and you can easily travel on any terrains without any problem. The frame of the scooter is aluminium alloy and comes with the best safety precautions like rear wheel drive and freewheel option, intelligent regenerative electromagnetic braking system and many more features for a comfortable transportation for short distances.

You can also find many more products that are very much useful for the elderly or bed ridden patients that makes things simple to them as well as those taking care of the elders. There are bathroom aids, commodes, grip bars, wheel chairs, patient lifters and also adjustable beds that are very much useful for those who are bed ridden temporarily or permanently. The adjustable beds are available with both manual and electronic controls so that the position of the bed can be changed easily to bring the patient into sitting position for feeding and cleaning purpose. All these home care products come in the best quality and you can find some websites offering them online for you to either buy or avail on rental to meet temporary requirements.

Primacare.co.za provides adjustable beds online, Home care beds, Mobility scooters, Shoprider, Rollator, Mobility aids for the elderly & disabled in cape town. Check out our vast catalogue of products on our website https://www.primacare.co.za/

==Address==

Primacare

1 Printers way

Cape Town

Western Cape

7447

South Africa

0218014675