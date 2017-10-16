In an endeavour to consolidate its market position and develop the relationship with its loyal customer base, ONN, the premium innerwear and casualwear brand from the house of Lux Industries Ltd, is now launching a new range of thermal winter wear for women and kids. ONN has been offering a range of fashionable winter wear for men with products like round Neck Half-Sleeves Thermal Top, Full Sleeves Round Neck Top, V Neck Full Sleeves Top and Trouser. ONN is now foraying into assorted winter garments with Round neck 3/4th sleeve top, Round neck full sleeve top and thermal trousers for women and kids. ONN is a premium brand under Lux which offers wide range of innerwear, sportswear, leisurewear along with winter wear.

Elaborating on the new collection, Mr. Saket Todi, Senior Vice President, Lux Industries Ltd. said, “ONN Thermals have contributed 8% to the total turnover of ONN in FY16-17 and with this new launch we expect to contribute around 10% to the turnover of ONN. In the last couple of years ONN Thermal range for men has been highly appreciated and accepted. We were receiving queries for winterwear for women and kids and thus we have forayed into this segment. Our R & D team has focused on reaching out to a greater mass understanding the consumer requirement. Continuing the brand promise of comfort, style, quality and affordability we are confident that the entire winterwear range will strike a cord with the target audience and satisfy the consumers on these parameters.”

Made up of cotton rich fabric, ONN Thermal Range is extremely light on the body and helps to keep warm. The body hugging thermal range provides soft touch to skin and makes one feel cozy and calm. ONN thermal range has evolved in accordance with the change in the fashion industry to meet up with the expectations of the potential buyers. The unique thermo receptors used in the products ensure the garment retains body heat and provide maximum warmth even in extreme low temperature. Their availability in trendy colours like black mélange and white, in both round neck/ v-neck styles increases the style quotient of the products and makes them the most preferred brand in the Indian thermal market. The price range for half and full sleeves round and V-neck top varies from Rs 449 to Rs 579 and that of thermal trousers range from Rs 559 to Rs 569.

With this launch, ONN is now offering a holistic range to establish itself as a complete winterwear brand besides owning range of premium innerwear for men and casual range of outerwear. Psychographic segmentation of tier II and tier III cities has shown the changing and evolving nature of lifestyle bringing in a sea change in the Indian winterwear industry.