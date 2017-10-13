PIGMENT – COLOR WITH PURPOSE- An art exhibition curated by Bina Aziz in support of the Nargis Dutt Foundation that works towards several causes including Cancer patients & the underprivileged

This exhibition specially curated by Bina is a fundraiser.

Bina Aziz says “When you buy a beautiful work of art you are also gifting a smile. This collection of modern & contemporary artists is a wonderful collection to suit all budgets.. So do buy or pledge generously”

A collection of art work by modern & contemporary artists, curated by Bina Aziz, celebrated art curator who has helped set up galleries & exhibitions in India & International

For Bina Aziz art is a passion whether she is painting or curating “Painting & curating exhibitions give me immense happiness and if it helps a wonderful cause it gives me great satisfaction. Priya is doing wonderful work with her schools , for health education & empowering women. Its a pleasure & privilege to work with Priya and her foundation. The Nargis Dutt Foundation for their Annual charity art exhibition ‘Pigment’. Colors with purpose

Bina Aziz, a multi faceted personality has an eye and passion for staging artwork in a way that creates interest in an art exhibition “To be an art curator requires multi-tasking as the job entails being responsible for a museum’s collection, selecting the right art to be displayed ,organizing art exhibitions in galleries or public spaces, researching artists, plus creating the catalogue” says Bina Aziz who curated an exclusive preview of – Pigment- Color With Purpose, A collection of art work by mordern & contemporary artists at Lodha World Towers, Lower Parel.

Bina has helped several NGOs raise funds including CPAA , Deeds, Make a Wish, Indian Cancer Society. Nanhi Kalhi to name a few.

Bina recently curated art for The Knight Frank Wealth Report launch at Lodha Crest 10th March 2017, The Knight Frank Wealth’ Report Launch at Taj Lands End on 17th March 2017.

Bina is also a renowned artist

When Bina paints she gets transported into another world. Her world of beauty as she sees it. Her ‘Women’ series, paintings on Children, ‘Meditation’, the’ Flute player’, Jesus and Clown series are some of her creations.

Bina has carved a niche for herself in the art world. Her works can be seen all over India and abroad.

Bina is also an art curator, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She has presented and promoted several artists besides starting an Art Gallery in 2008 with Mrs Zarine Khan. She has taken Indian Art across the Globe and helped raise funds for several NGO’s through various Art and Music events.