Knowing the importance of having a masterpiece smile could win a student a $1,000 scholarship.

Masterpiece Smiles Orthodontics announces it has launched a scholarship program for 2018. To apply, applicants must submit a short Facebook post addressing the question, “How do you think a beautiful smile can help your future goal and life in general?”

The video must be 60 seconds or less. It may be uploaded directly to Facebook or uploaded to another video-sharing service with a Facebook link to the video. Entry requires tagging Masterpiece Smiles’ Facebook page with the post.

Entrants must also email Masterpiece Smiles at masterpiecesmiles@gmail.com with “Scholarship Entry” as the subject and include their contact information including their phone number and a copy of their post.

Students must be attending college in either the fall or winter of 2018 to apply. Only one entry per applicant is permitted.

Videos will be judged on their content and overall acceptance from the community.

Entrants must apply by June 1, 2018. The winner will be chosen on July 1.

“We here at masterpiece smiles understand and appreciate the value of what a higher education can bring regarding one’s life experience. Having been blessed with that opportunity and having experienced those rewards, it is my desire to offer this scholarship to help someone else attain this important goal.” said owner Dr. W. Glenn Lewis. “That’s why we created the Masterpiece Smiles scholarship program.”

Masterpiece Smiles serves customers in Marietta, Cumming, Kennesaw and Lawrenceville. The orthodontic practice has worked to create healthy smiles around Atlanta since 1987. Masterpiece Smiles offers traditional metal and clear braces as well as Invisalign invisible aligners.

Its 3D X-ray imaging and laser technologies allow technicians to map out an orthodontic plan to meet a patient’s individual needs.

“We understand that every patient has different needs,” said Dr. Lewis. “We are committed to helping patients achieve a smile that’s not only healthy but beautiful as well.”

For more information about Masterpiece Smiles, visit its website at https://www.masterpiecesmilesbraces.com or call 770-924-7826.

CONTACT:

Dr. W. Glenn Lewis

Company: Masterpiece Smiles Orthodontics

Address: 2526 Shallowford Road, Suite A, Marietta, GA 30066

Phone: 770.924.7826

Email: masterpiecesmiles@gmail.com

Website: https://www.masterpiecesmilesbraces.com