According to a new report Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market, published by KBV research, the Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market size is expected to reach $702 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Intelligent Evacuation System Commercial Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period.
The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Intelligent Evacuation System Industrial Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.0% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Intelligent Evacuation System Residential Market.
The Voice Evacuation System market holds the largest market share in Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period. The Mass Evacuation System market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Emergency Lighting market would attain market value of $115.9 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Robert Bosch GmbH, HOCHIKI Corporation, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International Plc., Siemens AG, Legrand, ABB Group, Automated Logic Corporation, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, and Eaton Corporation Plc.
Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market Segmentation
By End Users
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
By Types
Voice Evacuation System
Mass Evacuation System
Emergency Lighting
By Geographies
North America Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
US Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Canada Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Mexico Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Rest of North America Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Europe Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Germany Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
UK Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
France Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Russia Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Spain Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Italy Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Rest of Europe Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Asia Pacific Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
China Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Japan Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
India Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
South Korea Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Singapore Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Australia Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
LAMEA Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Brazil Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Argentina Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
UAE Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Saudi Arabia Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
South Africa Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Nigeria Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Rest of LAMEA Intelligent-Evacuation System Market
Companies Profiled
HOCHIKI Corporation
Honeywell International
Johnson Controls International Plc.
Siemens AG
Legrand
ABB Group
Automated Logic Corporation
Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG
Eaton Corporation Plc.
